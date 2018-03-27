She’s been a fixture on ‘Mix’ on NBC6. Now, viewers will see more of Roxanne Vargas.

Roxanne Vargas, a familiar presence in South Florida’s news community, will join NBC6’s weekday morning news team.
Vargas will co-anchor NBC6 Today newscasts alongside Sheli Muñiz, meteorologist Adam Berg and traffic reporter Kelly Blanco from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
“I love South Florida and I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve my community alongside a terrific team of professionals,” Vargas said in a release issued Tuesday. “Informing our viewers is one of the greatest privileges of my life and one I take very seriously.”
Her move from weekend morning anchor to the weekday slot begins when current NBC6 Today anchor Eric Harryman ends his three-year run with the station on March 30 so he can move with his family to his native West Coast.
“Roxy was born and raised in South Florida and her passion for serving and informing her community truly defines who she is as a journalist,” said Larry Olevitch, NBC6’s president and general manager. “That passion, dedication and tireless commitment have been the driving force behind the deep connection she has developed with our viewers over the years.”
During that time, Vargas, a Florida International University broadcast journalism graduate, has covered consumer, health and entertainment news, as well as local and national breaking news. She hosts the Miramar-based station’s entertainment show “6 in the Mix” weekdays at 11:30 a.m.
For “6 in the Mix,” Vargas has covered South Florida entertainment, including Art Basel, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival and U2’s Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour stop at Hard Rock Stadium in June 2017.
Vargas joined the NBC6 news team in 2006 and has contributed Spanish reports to sister station Telemundo 51 since 2003.
“It has been a pleasure to see Roxy grow professionally in her own hometown,” added Migdalia Figueroa, vice president of news, in NBC6’s release.
