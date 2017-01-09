U2 coming to Miami for the first time in six years

U2 is going on the road this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album “The Joshua Tree” — including a stop in South Florida.
The group announced a list of tour dates on its website Monday morning, including a show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday June 11. This will be U2’s first concert in Miami since 2011, when they packed the same stadium for their elaborate 360° tour. OneRepublic will be the opening act for the Miami show.
Other announced dates include Tampa (June 14), Philadelphia (June 18) and Los Angeles (May 20).
Like Bruce Springsteen did with “The River” last year, U2 will be playing “The Joshua Tree” in its entirety at every show, accompanied by a selection of other hits.
The group is expected to release a new album, “Songs of Experience” sometime in 2017, a follow-up to 2014’s “Songs of Innocence.” That album became notorious after it was released as a free gift to iTunes users, many of whom complained they resented having the album foisted on them.
“The Joshua Tree Tour” kicks off its U.S. leg on May 12 in Vancouver and ends July 1 in Cleveland. A European leg will follow from July 8-Aug. 1. “The Joshua Tree” was released on March 9, 1987 and catapulted the Irish rockers to stardom. It has sold more than 25 million copies and spawned the signature hits “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”
Tickets for all U.S. shows go on sale at 11 a.m. January 17 via Ticketmaster.
