How these homegrown restaurants are bringing a Miami taste to the world

Wilkinson “Ken” Sejour in front of his restaurant on Northwest 54th Street in Miami on May 23, 2018. Today his popular Chef Chef Creole restaurant is now in five locations, with a sixth opening at Miami International Airport soon. Chef Creole is a Haitian restaurant at its roots, but it was also crossover success and doing “fusion” fare before that was even part of the foodie lingo. Bryan Cereijo For the Miami Herald