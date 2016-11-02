Many options, prompt service with Yelp Eat24

The Miami Herald reviewed seven of the most popular restaurant delivery services in Miami-Dade county.
Yelp Eat24
Using the app
“Hungry?” the app asks once you open it. “Start your order,” it suggests and a space for you to input your address prompts, summoning a list of participating restaurants.
Restaurant options
At my location, 168 restaurant options were available. The list can be parsed by categories like “Top Rated,” “Distance,” “Newest,” and the mysteriously-labeled “Minimum” (what do they mean? You can order a $5 dumpling for delivery?). But the filter at the top allows you to specify exactly what you want. In this case, I wanted Chinese food. Dumplings and fried rice in particular.
Delivering to
Doral, Miami Herald headquarters
Ordering
I chose Green Plate Asian Bistro, which is one of those restaurants I pass by on the way to work and always say, “I’m totally going to have lunch there one day.” I ordered the Homemade Gyoza, steamed, chicken lettuce wraps, shrimp stir fry and Chinese fried rice. My total came to $38 plus $3.36 in tax. Then add to that the $4 delivery fee and my generous $8 tip and the total was a whopping $53.36.
Tracking your order
The app prompts you to accept Push Notifications,which give you updates on your order. I placed the order at 11:15 a.m., the estimated delivery time being 40-60 minutes. Fifteen minutes later, I checked on the order status and the app advised that my food’s ETA was 12:06 p.m.
Delivery time
The food came early, 11:56 a.m. I received a phone call from an automated voice, explaining that my YelpEat24 order had arrived and reminding me that I do not need to give the driver any credit card information. After the automated message, the driver spoke to tell me he was downstairs at the front desk.
How it arrived
The food was packed in two plastic bags. When ordering, you were prompted to add forks, knives, chopsticks and plates to the order. Everything came except the plates.
Delivery fee
A quick skim of the app reveals that each venue decides its own fee, which run from $3-6.
Overall experience
Super, except the lack of plates. But I don’t think that was the app’s fault.
Read our other reviews
Comments