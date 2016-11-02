Delivery Dudes provides many options, but only in certain areas

The Miami Herald reviewed seven of the most popular restaurant delivery services in Miami-Dade county.
Delivery Dudes
Using the service
The service is web-based. No phone app is available. Go to www.coconutgrove.deliverydudes.com.
Restaurant options
The Coconut Grove site offers more than 30 dining options including Italian, Indian, Mexican, Spanish, Greek and more. There are Delivery Dudes in many other South Florida locations; search for your neighborhood on the website.
Delivering to
City of Miami, from Southwest Eighth Street north to Biscayne Bay south to SW 37th Avenue west to Southwest 12th Avenue east.
Ordering
From Cardon y El Tirano, we chose Picadillo Cigars with braised lamb and yogurt sauce, an order of tiny salt cod fritters (bacalaitos), tacos al pastor with braised pork and shrimp tacos with tomato sauce, plus a soup and a side salad.
The site totaled the order, quoted tax and a $7 delivery fee ($5 if you use cash). We tipped the driver in cash.
Tracking your order
We clicked Place Your Order at 8:36 p.m. Quoted delivery window was 9:21 p.m. to 9:36 p.m.
Delivery time
Arrived at 9:33 p.m., three minutes before the deadline.
How it arrived
The salad was chilled and fresh. Each cooked item came in a separate recyclable container. The soup was hot. But the tacos and picadillo cigars were room temperature at best and had to be microwaved.
Delivery fee
$5, $7 if you use a credit card.
Overall experience
Positive, other than a couple of minutes in the microwave.
