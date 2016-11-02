Restaurant News & Reviews

November 2, 2016 6:00 AM

Delivery Dudes provides many options, but only in certain areas

Kendall Hamersly

khamersly@miamiherald.com

The Miami Herald reviewed seven of the most popular restaurant delivery services in Miami-Dade county.

Delivery Dudes

Using the service

The service is web-based. No phone app is available. Go to www.coconutgrove.deliverydudes.com.

Restaurant options

The Coconut Grove site offers more than 30 dining options including Italian, Indian, Mexican, Spanish, Greek and more. There are Delivery Dudes in many other South Florida locations; search for your neighborhood on the website.

Delivering to

City of Miami, from Southwest Eighth Street north to Biscayne Bay south to SW 37th Avenue west to Southwest 12th Avenue east.


Ordering

From Cardon y El Tirano, we chose Picadillo Cigars with braised lamb and yogurt sauce, an order of tiny salt cod fritters (bacalaitos), tacos al pastor with braised pork and shrimp tacos with tomato sauce, plus a soup and a side salad.

The site totaled the order, quoted tax and a $7 delivery fee ($5 if you use cash). We tipped the driver in cash.

Tracking your order

We clicked Place Your Order at 8:36 p.m. Quoted delivery window was 9:21 p.m. to 9:36 p.m.

Delivery time

Arrived at 9:33 p.m., three minutes before the deadline.

How it arrived

The salad was chilled and fresh. Each cooked item came in a separate recyclable container. The soup was hot. But the tacos and picadillo cigars were room temperature at best and had to be microwaved.

Delivery fee

$5, $7 if you use a credit card.

Overall experience

Positive, other than a couple of minutes in the microwave.


Read our other reviews

Amazon Restaurants

Bite Squad

Delivery Dudes

GrubHub

Postmates

UberEats

Yelp Eat24

Related content

Restaurant News & Reviews

Comments

Videos

Hard Rock Stadium debuts new food and drink options

View more video

Entertainment Videos