January 27, 2017 6:56 AM

‘Hamilton’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s the best way to nab tickets.

By Connie Ogle

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

OK, let’s start with good: “Hamilton” is coming to South Florida. The bad? You’re going to have to wait for it. The national touring company of the Tony Award-and-Pulitzer-Prize-winning musical won’t hit the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale until the 2018/2019 season.

In the meantime, though, Broadway Across America has announced its 2017/2018 lineup at the Broward Center, and the best way to nab “Hamilton” tickets is to purchase a season subscription. Subscribers who renew for the 2018/19 season will be able to guarantee “Hamilton” tickets before tickets go on sale to the general public.

The 2017/2018 lineup includes old favorites and new-to-South-Florida shows:

“The Sound of Music,” Oct. 10-22

“Love Never Dies” (the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera”), Nov. 7-19

“School of Rock,” Dec. 12-24

“A Gentleman’s guide to Love & Murder,” Jan. 9-21, 2018

“Waitress,” April 11-22

“Jersey Boys,” May 8-20

