‘Hamilton’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s the best way to nab tickets.

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?
OK, let’s start with good: “Hamilton” is coming to South Florida. The bad? You’re going to have to wait for it. The national touring company of the Tony Award-and-Pulitzer-Prize-winning musical won’t hit the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale until the 2018/2019 season.
In the meantime, though, Broadway Across America has announced its 2017/2018 lineup at the Broward Center, and the best way to nab “Hamilton” tickets is to purchase a season subscription. Subscribers who renew for the 2018/19 season will be able to guarantee “Hamilton” tickets before tickets go on sale to the general public.
The 2017/2018 lineup includes old favorites and new-to-South-Florida shows:
“The Sound of Music,” Oct. 10-22
“Love Never Dies” (the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera”), Nov. 7-19
“School of Rock,” Dec. 12-24
“A Gentleman’s guide to Love & Murder,” Jan. 9-21, 2018
“Waitress,” April 11-22
“Jersey Boys,” May 8-20
