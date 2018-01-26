‘Hamilton’ announces South Florida dates. And tickets go on sale Friday.

South Florida musical theater fans: How badly do you want to see “Hamilton”?

Well, your first shot at buying tickets is here.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Hamilton” will stage a five-week run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season. The show will run from Dec. 18 to Jan. 20, 2019.

Here’s the thing: The only way to get a ticket at the moment is to buy a season-ticket subscription to the Broward Center’s 2018-19 season. No word yet on when single tickets will go on sale.

The good news is, “Hamilton” isn’t the only reason you might want a subscription at the Broward Center, which is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

The 2018-19 season also includes the South Florida premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Subscriptions go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available in a six-show package ($261-$1,002) or a seven-show package that includes “The Phantom of the Opera” ($296-$1,147).

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘The King and I’ arrives at the Broward Center in November. JEREMY DANIEL

Here’s the full schedule of shows:

▪ “The Phantom of the Opera”: Oct. 10-21

▪ “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I”: Nov. 20-Dec. 2

▪ “Hamilton”: Dec. 18-Jan. 20, 2019

▪ “Fiddler on the Roof”: Feb. 20-March 3, 2019

▪ “Dear Evan Hansen”: March 26-April 7, 2019

▪ “Anastasia”: April 23-May 5, 2019

▪ “A Bronx Tale”: June 11-23, 2019

To buy new season tickets, visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com or call the ticket hotline at 1-800-764-0700.