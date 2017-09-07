Jim Cantore
It’s official: Jim Cantore is coming to Miami for Irma

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 07, 2017 2:53 PM

He’s coming.

Celebrity meteorologist Jim Cantore will be in Miami during our time of need.

Though he can’t change the fact that a ferocious storm is about to ravage our entire state, he can guide us.

His employer, The Weather Channel, confirmed the intrepid weatherman will arrive Friday.

Cantore is fresh off dealing with Hurricane Harvey, even jumping in and helping a few victims.

    The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

For those of who stay, he will be a welcome sight. But we also know he only goes to the hardest hit places.

He Tweeted on Tuesday that he was in Atlanta, so we weren’t sure.

On Thursday, he tweeted a frightening look graphic of this monster.

“Microwave (MRI) of #Irma eyewall and looks like its expanding,” was his caption.

We’ll see you soon, Jim.

    Florida Governor Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Florida Governor Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017.

