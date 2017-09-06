Jim Cantore
Jim Cantore Jonathan Saruk/The Weather Channel, via Getty Images
Jim Cantore Jonathan Saruk/The Weather Channel, via Getty Images

Hurricane

If this rock star weatherman comes to Miami for Irma, we know it’s serious

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 10:06 AM

He’s the man.

Jim Cantore.

Come hell or high water, whenever natural disaster strikes, the meteorologist is usually on the scene.

Name a major hurricane and the Weather Channel personality has likely been there.

Weather.com reports he has covered major weather events over the last 25 years, including hurricanes Katrina, Irene and Superstorm Sandy, and most recently, Harvey.

When others flee, Cantore heads toward the eye of the storm. And he even helps.

During Harvey in Houston, the divorced father and his crew helped victims, including a man whose legs were in casts get to higher ground.

“I learned this 12 years ago to the date with Katrina’s landfall,” Cantore told The Washington Post. “When people are in trouble, you just do what you can to help. I could give a crap about TV at that point.”

So, will he be on site in Miami when Hurricane Irma hits?

More Videos

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic 0:13

Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:12

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

Hurricane Irma enters western Atlantic Ocean before making landfall in the northern Leeward Islands 1:21

Hurricane Irma enters western Atlantic Ocean before making landfall in the northern Leeward Islands

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

  • Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

    Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain.

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain.

NASA SPoRT

We checked his social media for clues.

On Wednesday morning, when one Twitter user tweeted at Cantore about the fires in the Pacific Northwest, the Weather Channel personality said, “Its [sic] awful and hard not to cover it. Agreed.”

When another Twitter user Tuesday asked if he was coming to Florida, Cantore replied early Wednesday morning that he was in Atlanta “for the moment.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

“The team is still coordinating Jim’s location,” Bailey Rogers, spokeswoman for Weather Channel, told The Miami Herald exclusively.

We will keep watching what he posts and where he is.

Safe to say he’s busy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami’s homeless shelters fill empty beds ahead of Hurricane Irma

View More Video