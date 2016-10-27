People

October 27, 2016 12:49 PM

Was cheating to blame in the Scottie and Larsa Pippen divorce?

By Madeleine Marr

DIVORCE DRAMA

Why we can’t we all just get along?

Larsa and Scottie Pippen look headed into nasty Brangelina divorce territory.

But in their case, the former love birds are battling over alleged cheating and not “the health of the family,” as Angelina Jolie so famously said in her statement to sever ties with Brad Pitt last month.

The NBA legend filed for divorce from Larsa on Oct. 21. Hollywood Life is reporting he is furious over his wife of 19 years spending quality time with rapper Future, but the former Bravolebrity’s friends told Hollywood Life that the basketballer was doing the same with a Sports Illustrated model before that.

Future surely isn’t acting like a gentleman about the whole thing if it is indeed true. He posted a picture of himself gloating with the caption, “She’s mine now,” on Snapchat earlier this week.

The onetime “Real Housewives of Miami” star and the hip hopper apparently met in August at the Haute Living Color Reveal Party in Miami.

