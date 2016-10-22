Larsa and Scottie Pippen to divorce

They survived "The Real Housewives of Miami," but couldn't hold out til death do us part.
Larsa and Scottie Pippen are headed for divorce, according to widespread media outlets.The former Chicago Bulls player filed for divorce from his wife of 19 years on Tuesday, reports ET. They have four kids together.
What happened?
TMZ reports that as of September they still had wedding rings on at New York Fashion Week while watching daughter Sophia walk in a show.
But Larsa, a very close friend of Kim Kardashian, is rarely seen in Scottie’s company, and word is he spends more time in Chicago than in Miami tending to his various businesses. TMZ added that there is indeed a prenup.
There are some rumors Larsa has been spending quality time with rapper Future but Complex shot that down.
In a statement, the exes asked for privacy.
Comments