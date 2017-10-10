Sex, drugs and politics: This Miami Dolphins coach snorting scandal has it all

The power of one.
As the um, dust, starts to settle, we’re finding out even more about Kijuana Nige.
She’s the woman who posted a now-deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of a white powder off of a desk believed to be inside the team’s training facility, and saying suggestive things. Soon after the video went viral, the team launched an investigation; Foerster quit Monday.
“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”
While his life is basically destroyed for the time being, Nige has found overnight success on the Internet.
The model’s Facebook page is still active but someone apparently set up a fake Instagram page, she ranted.
“The madness!” Nige posted, sharing a screengrab of the bogus site. “This is not me. Ya’ll catfishing me now.”
For the most part, comments have been kind and supportive, with many saying they are proud she took a stand against the NFL as well as Donald Trump.
“Im sure u already know this but just to let u know, not all white ppl feel this way. I thought it was awesome and very brave what u did. F--k them.”
“This s--t is so funny girl..hell yea they big mad.. The shoe is on the other foot now..tell them hoes to STFU and keep making you famous by them adding fuel to the [fire] they started.”
“You know we got your back f--k the NFL hypocrites Trump and pence. Show them the same respect they gave President Obama...NONE”
Nige posted the video right around the same time the Dolphins demanded all their players either stand during the national anthem or remain in the locker room.
“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low,” she wrote on FB. “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an athem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️”
So who is the Internet’s latest champion of social injustice?
The 33 year old Las Vegas resident’s hometown newspaper The Kansas City Star identifies her as Kijuana Nige Sherrod, and apparently, she was quite an athlete.
A native of Blue Springs, outside Kansas City, Sherrod played volleyball at the University of Missouri.
The Star reports that the school’s women’s volleyball coach, Susan Kreklow, said Sherrod was “as athletic as anyone in Kansas City and overall in the country.”
