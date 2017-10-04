Gabrielle Union reveals she’s struggled to have a baby with Dwyane Wade for years

Beneath her cheery exterior lies pain.
Gabrielle Union admits in her new book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” that she has a severe case of baby lust, but her body is not cooperating.
The “Being Mary Jane” star been struggling to have a baby with husband Dwyane Wade for years. Union has had so many miscarriages that she actually lost count but thinks the number is around eight or nine.
“In order to tell you the exact number, I would have to get my medical records,” the 44-year-old actress reveals in the new issue of People magazine. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — either about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle. I have endured eight failed IVF cycles … For as long as I can remember now, Dwyane and I have lived in a state of extended expectation.”
She is, of course, talking about her husband of seven years, NBA star Dwyane Wade, who has been by her side, literally.
“Did it take? Is the embryo normal or abnormal? Will I stay pregnant? We are always in some stage, waiting for some news, some sign that we can move in to the next stage. This child we want to have has been loved even as an idea. Each attempt at IVF is a loving action,” she writes.
It is natural that Union would want a child with Wade, who has two kids with his ex wife, and a son out of wedlock named Xavier, born in 2013.
According to a study in the medical journal Fertility and Sterility , a 40-year-old woman treated for infertility had a 25 percent chance of getting pregnant using her own eggs. By age 43 that number dropped to 10 percent, and by 44 it had gone down to just to 1.6 percent.
That won’t keep her from trying.
“Once a month I look like I’m in my second trimester because I’m bloated,” she continues. “It leads to the questions and it leads to the rumors and anytime I go into a doctor’s office I feel like I’m a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don’t want people to speculate.”
Fans have been supportive on social media since the reveal.
The memoir is out Oct. 17.
