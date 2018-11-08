Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union announce birth of baby girl

Heat guard Dwyane Wade missed Wednesday’s win over the Spurs because of personal reasons. That reason has now been made public.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, announced the arrival of their daughter Thursday. She was born Wednesday via a surrogate.

It’s Wade’s fourth child and Union’s first. Wade has three sons — Zaire, Xavier and Zion.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” Wade posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday afternoon.

In a memoir, “We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True,” released in 2017, Union opened up about her struggles to have a baby with Wade and revealed she’s had multiple miscarriages. Wade, 36, married Union, 46, in August 2014.

When Wade announced in a September video he would return to the Heat for one final NBA season, he spoke about how much family factored into his decision: “There are a lot of emotions that go with that. You ask yourself so many questions. You’re like: Can I physically do it? Can I physically get out of bed every day to do this? Can I deal with every step hurting in the morning? Can I deal with the travel? Can I be away from my family? Is it selfish of me to continue to be away from my family? Can I miss my son’s games? Can I not be there at moments that they need me? Can I not read to my kids as much as I want? Can I not be there for to support wife. These things to you guys might seem small. But to me they’re real. My family have put me first for so many years, for good reasons. There comes a time where we all have to think of someone else, especially the ones around you that have supported your dreams, supported your journey, like my family has.”

What wasn’t known publicly at that time was that he and Union were expecting the birth of their first child together.

Wade is listed as out for Friday’s home game against the Pacers due to personal reasons. He’s averaging 14.3 points on 45 percent shooting, four rebounds and 2.9 assists in nine games this season.