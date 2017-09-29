Local songwriters tap their inner Beatle to benefit Puerto Rico, Mexico

Some of South Florida’s veteran singer-songwriters, including Jim Camacho, Elsten Torres and Raquel Sofia, will add a Beatles song to their repertoire.
The reason is a disaster relief benefit concert, One Song & a Beatle, to help people in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other areas that have endured one natural disaster after another since September: Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico.
The performers will sing one of their original songs and one Beatles classic and will be backed by an All Star Miami Band featuring Lee Levin, Doug Emery, John Falcone and Dan Warner.
The concert will be Oct. 11 at Hoy Como Ayer in Miami. Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.
If you go
What: One Song & a Beatle: A Disaster Relief Benefit Concert featuring All Star Miami Band and local musicians
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami
Donation: $10 minimum
Information: 305-541-2631
