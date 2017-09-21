How some charities, entertainment venues are teaming to help those weary of storm

The impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida and the Keys has required some creative teamwork to get aid to people who need it the most.
For instance, Goodwill Industries has partnered with the Red Cross to collect material donations. Homestead’s historic Seminole Theatre has teamed with the United Way for a fund-raising concert featuring a pop star from the 1990s.
Goodwill will provide Red Cross with Disaster Recovery Certificates so that these can be distributed to those impacted by the storm. Recipients can redeem these $25 certificates to pick up the goods they need at one of Goodwill’s 36 stores in Miami-Dade and Broward.
Goodwill is accepting donations for clothing, shoes, books, media, toys, towels, linens, electronics and household goods. Goodwill is also accepting monetary donations to help people recover from the storm’s impact.
In addition to donations, Goodwill’s immediate post-storm goal is to help individuals with disabilities and other barriers get back to work to regain financial stability for their own hurricane recovery efforts. Goodwill has resumed its other programs, including laundry services, apparel and manufacturing and custodial services. For job opportunities call (305) 326-4226.
In another twist on getting South Florida back to normal, Homestead’s Seminole Theatre has made the first show of its season on Oct. 8 a hurricane benefit. The venue will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from its concert, An Evening with John Popper of Blues Traveler, to the United Way’s Irma Relief Fund, said Joey Vazquez, marketing director.
The restored theater suffered water damage on and beneath its stage and lobby. “Luckily, nothing that can’t be patched up in time for the start of our season next month,” Vazquez said.
Tickets start at $35. Information on the Seminole Theatre’s concert is at www.seminoletheatre.org.
We were fortunate enough to survive Irma with minimal damage, so we want to help our friends in the Keys while providing a little entertainment for the community.
Mickey McGuire, executive director of the Seminole Theatre.
Miami Herald Media Company, which includes Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, has also teamed with United Way to support the joint Operation Helping Hands program since Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas.
For the subsequent storms Irma and Maria and natural disasters like Mexico’s earthquakes, the Herald is running a link on its home page directing readers to contribute through United Way. Readers can also pitch in via the Operation Helping Hands link on the United Way page.
