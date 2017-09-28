Paul A. Hebert Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee just pledged $1 million to his native Puerto Rico

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 28, 2017 4:12 PM

You may not know this, but Daddy Yankee is full blown Puerto Rican.

Unlike many pop stars who live in New York or L.A., Daddy lives full time on the island, which is severely suffering after Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Cat 4 last week.

That’s OK if you don’t know where’s he from, or how personal this tragedy is for him.

On Monday, the entertainer born Ramon Rodriguez said during a CNN “New Day” interview that many fans don’t realize this about him.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m from Puerto Rico,” said the 40 year old, who was born in Rio Piedras. “I have my family there, I have my wife, my daughter, and I live there still ... and we really need your help.”

The worldwide hit “Despacito,” which he sang with Luis Fonsi was actually filmed in La Perla, known as a “barrio bajo,” or bad neighborhood of San Juan.

The outlook for the slum, already downtrodden, is not good.

“Watching the images of the video and comparing it to the images I’ve seen so far,” said the reggaeton star. “It’s devastated.”

On Thursday, Yankee put his money where his mouth was — pledging $1 million to relief efforts (he also donated a ton of supplies via truck).

According to the Associated Press, the money will be split among Feeding America, the American Red Cross, Habitat For Humanity and local organizations.

The money comes on top of 10 truckloads of supplies donated by fans at his concerts.

Other Puerto Rican celebrities have come out in support of the island. On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez pledged $1 million toward relief efforts, too.

