NFL Week 15 picks: Are Dolphins-Patriots, Chiefs-Saints among 3 upsets atop the marquee? | Opinion

GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 15 PICKS

DOLPHINS THIS WEEK

PATRIOTS (6-7) at DOLPHINS (8-5)

Line: MIA by 1.

Cote’s pick: NE 23-19..

TV: 1 p.m., CBS.

This is disrespect, folks. If “bulletin board material” is still a thing in 2020, the Dolphins have some here. Miami — better record, better offense, better defense, and home — is a negligible one-point favorite Sunday vs. New England. The line opened at 2 1/2 but was bet down as gambled money flowed to the Patriots. Why? Habit. Miami is disrespected because this season hasn’t erased from the public mind all those years when New England reigned over the AFC East and the Fins were also-rans. (Do we trust that all that has now changed?). And there is this: post-Tom Brady, Bill Belichick still famously has his mastery over rookie quarterbacks he faces. He takes raw QBs to the woodshed. His Pats have beaten nine rookie passers in a row since last losing to one in 2013. The latest was Justin Herbert in a 45-0 thrashing just two weeks ago. It is not far-fetched to think the Pats will dial up trouble for Tua Tagovailoa. There is also a revenge factor in play. MIA beat NE in the 2019 season finale to deny them a first-round playoff bye. Now the Pats, with but a scant hope of making the postseason, can play spoiler and hugely deny Miami’s hopes. Oh and this: New England played last Thursday, so Genius Bill had had added time to outmaneuver one of his disciples, Bran Flores. This is not nothing: Belichick teams have won 21 of past 25 games with added time to rest and prepare. The disrespect in the betting line has tangible roots, too, though. It’s rested Pats vs. banged-up Fins. Tua will be without injured TE Mike Gesicki and could also be sans WR DeVante Parker (hamstring). LB Kyle Van Noy, ex-Pat, might also be missing, while NE could finally see Julian Edelman back on the field. With Miami’s big-play defense able to disrupt Cam Newton anything is possible. But Belichick, vs. a rookie QB, with extra time to prepare, remains too good to pass up. Mini-upset!

GAME OF THE WEEK

CHIEFS (12-1) at SAINTS (10-3)

Line: KC by 3.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Cote’s pick: NO 34-30.

TV: 4:25 p.m., CBS.

Among lots of lousy and lopsided-looking Week 15 games, this one stands out like a prized rose amid sagebrush — and a quite plausible Super Bowl preview at that! But is there a chink in the armor of both? Kansas City has won eight in row but the last five (including Miami last week) have all been by a one-score margin. N’Awlins had won nine in a row but last week fell to a down-year Philadelphia. Saints’ loss was an aberration. Chiefs’ close calls are more of a trend. I know, I know. Big risk to pick against Patrick Mahomes and a championship team that hasn’t lost since October. But I see the Fleur-de-lis running the ball on KC in the one area that tilts most to one side. And Sean Payton is on a 9-1 run following a loss and will have his guys stoked at home for their biggest game of the year. Upset!

UPSET OF THE WEEK

49ERS (5-8) at COWBOYS (4-9)

Line: SF By 3.

Cote’s pick: DAL 23-21.

TV: 1 p.m., CBS.

“AAAWWWK!” booms the Upset Bird. “Tough to see the mighty laid so low. Laid so laaawwwk!” Two storied franchises with five Super Bowl wins apiece. Heck, if this were around 1993 this matchup would be at the top of the football world. In 2020, it’s just a random game that got flexed out of prime time on the schedule. Injury-wracked Niners are on a 1-5 skid. Boys have lost seven in a row following a victory and try, try again for the elusive two-game win streak. Here’s a dice roll that says it finally happens and makes Jerry’s World a happy place for one bleepin’ afternoon. “Note to self,” says U-Bird, mind wandering. “Must get Mrs. Upset Bird a box of mealworms for Christmas — her favorite! Although she’s also been hinting around for a new iPhone and a NordicTrack. Mealworaaawwwk!”

THE REST OF WEEK 15:

Bills (10-3, -6) over @Broncos (5-8), 24-20: Buffalo clinches first division title since 1995 with a win in the first of two Saturday games. Denver is 3-0 this season vs. AFC East. That run ends, although hot Bills may be in letdown mode after big statement win over Pittsburgh last Sunday night. Bet Broncos keep it close at home.

@Packers (10-3, -9) over Panthers (4-9), 31-13: Gee Bees hold No. 1 NFC seed and aren’t about to give it up by losing at Lambeau in Saturday’s prime-time game to a Carolina squad that has lost Teddy Bridgewater’s last seven starts and is likely to be without RB Christian McCaffrey again. Aaron Rodgers feathers his MVP candidacy.

Buccaneers (8-5, -6) over @Falcons (4-9), 30-20: Wildly inconsistent ATL is a mystery from week to week. Which Birds will show? Which Matt Ryan? Falcons have been recent nemesis for Bucs, winning six of past seven in rivalry. But best play here is Tom Brady and his arsenal feast on a Atlanta defense that really struggles vs. the pass.

@Titans (9-4, -11) over Lions (5-8), 34-21: No defensive struggle, this one. Detroit’s outmanned run D has nothing in its toolbox to stop Derrick Henry. Tennessee’s 28 opponent TD passes allowed suggests a hot Matthew Stafford could have some fun, too. But Nashville cats clearly better on both sides of ball and clinch playoffs with win.

@Colts (9-4, -7) over Texans (4-9), 28-17: Philip Rivers is iffy (turf toe), but should play, and find a great matchup against a struggling HOU defense, especially now that T.Y. Hilton has come back to life. Texans are banged-up on offense, and how much money has been lost waiting for Deshaun Watson to be a miracle worker?

@Vikings (6-7, -3) over Bears (6-7), 24-20: Winner in this division scrum will be alive in willd-card hunt thanks to expanded playoffs from six to seven teams per conference this year. Chitown started 5-1 and Minny 1-5. I would ride the disparate trends since, and also the ability of Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook to solve Bears defense.

Seahawks (9-4, -5 1/2) over @Washington (6-7), 23-20: Intriguing matchup. Washington has won four in a row on a tailwind of great defense to seize control in NFC East. Seattle rides big offense and can clinch playoff ticket with win here. Seattle has rival Rams up next, but good coaching and opponent’s recent surge should limit risk of a look-ahead. With Alex Smith (calf) iffy, bet on Russell Wilson — but close.

@Ravens (8-5, -13) over Jaguars (1-12), 31-16: Baltimore and Miami enter Week 15 neck-and-neck for the seventh and last AFC wild-card spot. Fins had better win, because you know the Ravens will here. BAL offense seems back on track, and its blitzy D will dominate Jags. Only question is, after emotional 47-42 Monday night win at Cleveland, how pumped will Crows be on a short week for an awful opponent?

@Rams (9-4, -17) over Jets (0-13), 34-3: Rams can clinch playoffs with a win, and seldom has any sporting conclusion seemed more foregone. NYJ is abysmally bad everywhere, LA is hugely better all over the field — and the Rams are rested after playing last Thursday.

@Cardinals (7-6, -7) over Eagles (4-8-1), 27-23: It’s Kyler Murray vs. Jalen Hurts in a duel of two former Oklahoma Sooners quarterbacks. Both teams won last week, Zona to end a three-game slide and Phils to halt four straight L’s. It was Eagles beating Saints that caught the eye. A reprise of that effort (too much to ask?) should keep this pne inside the bet-line.

Browns (9-4, -5) over @Giants (5-8), 20-17: Cleveland getting more prime-time love Sunday after that big show this past Monday. But will Browns avoid short-week letdown after such an emotional loss? NYG is good enough to fashion an upset if they don’t, although Daniel Jones’ iffy status (ankle, hamstring) weakens the likelihood. Still hunch Earthtones will be a bit flat (Flat Earthtones Society) and that BIggies keep it close.

Steelers (11-2, -13) over @Bengals (2-10-1), 30-0: Lousy Monday nighter, except to fans of lopsided games continuing a lopsided division series. After big loss at Buffalo and with Colts/Browns to close on deck, this is a sandwich game for Pittsburgh. I.e., don’t forget about the Bengals! But Steelers still chasing AFC’s No. 1 seed should limit that concern. Brandon Allen, Ryan Finley -- either ‘Gals QB will be dominated by Pitt’s D.

[Point spreads used are courtesy Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill as of Thursday afternoon.]

HOW THE DARTS LANDED

Week 14 rolled in for us like a Christmas-stealing Grinch. It was very unkind. The subpar 9-7 mark straight-up was bad enough. Far worse: The gruesome 5-11 against the spread, our worst this season ATS, a lump of coal in the stocking. We managed a few bright spots. Nailed our Upset of the Week with Denver winning at Carolina (“Aawwk!”). Had a second outright upset bull’s-eye with Washington winning at San Fran. Also had Dolphins-with-points covering vs. Kansas City. The rest we won’t mention. Wrong side of too many point spreads. It happens. Crazy season. We move on. Glad you’re along for the ride on our 30th season of picks in the Herald. Now it’s time to bounce back big and finish strong! [Note: Thursday night pick was @Raiders (-3 1/2) over Chargers, 34-30. Find that pick here.].

Week 14: 9-7, .563 overall; 5-11, .313 vs. spread.

Season: 132-75-1, 638 overall; 107-99-2, .519 vs. spread.

Final 2019: 169-86-1, .663 overall; 129-120-7, .518 vs. spread.

Final 2018: 179-75-2, .705 overall; 145-104-7, .582 vs. spread.