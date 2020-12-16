Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Greg Cote

Herbert-Carr shootout looms Thursday as Chargers-Raiders kicks off NFL Week 15. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 15

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

CHARGERS (4-9) at RAIDERS (7-6)

Line: LV by 3 1/2.

Cote’s pick: LV 34-30.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Las Vegas last week lost for the third time in four games with continued lousy defense, allowing plus-200 yards rushing for a second straight game. (Who they think they are, the Miami Hurricanes!?). So Jon Gruden needed a scapegoat, looked around and fired D-coordinator Paul Guenther. In-season changes of this type usually provide a quick bump. In this case I’d not expect a ton of defense from either side in a matchup that figures as a Justin Herbert vs. Derek Carr shootout. The ‘over’ on 53 seems more inviting than either team, actually. Subtext: Vegas, sitting ninth in scrum for seven AFC playoff spots — with Miami on deck — can ill-afford a loss here, while the eliminated Bolts are left to play spoiler vs. a division rival. Give LAC a large upset shot, especially if banged-up Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler both play, but give me the more desperate team at home. For all the praise heaped on the rookie Herbert, Carr has had a better season and has beaten this opponent three straight times.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 15 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .

Profile Image of Greg Cote
Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
  Comments  

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service