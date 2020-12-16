Herbert-Carr shootout looms Thursday as Chargers-Raiders kicks off NFL Week 15. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 15

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

CHARGERS (4-9) at RAIDERS (7-6)

Line: LV by 3 1/2.

Cote’s pick: LV 34-30.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Las Vegas last week lost for the third time in four games with continued lousy defense, allowing plus-200 yards rushing for a second straight game. (Who they think they are, the Miami Hurricanes!?). So Jon Gruden needed a scapegoat, looked around and fired D-coordinator Paul Guenther. In-season changes of this type usually provide a quick bump. In this case I’d not expect a ton of defense from either side in a matchup that figures as a Justin Herbert vs. Derek Carr shootout. The ‘over’ on 53 seems more inviting than either team, actually. Subtext: Vegas, sitting ninth in scrum for seven AFC playoff spots — with Miami on deck — can ill-afford a loss here, while the eliminated Bolts are left to play spoiler vs. a division rival. Give LAC a large upset shot, especially if banged-up Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler both play, but give me the more desperate team at home. For all the praise heaped on the rookie Herbert, Carr has had a better season and has beaten this opponent three straight times.

