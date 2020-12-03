Dan Le Batard leaving ESPN, but assures shaken fans they will hear from him again soon

What has long been rumored and speculated became official Thursday with the news Dan Le Batard and ESPN are mutually parting ways in one month.

The final day on air will be Monday, Jan. 4, for both ESPN Radio’s “Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz” and the televised “Highly Questionable” show that Dan hosted.

Le Batard immediately assured his legion of fans and listeners that he is not retiring and he will heard from again soon.

“Thank you, Disney and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings,” Le Batard said. “To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that t is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you’ll be hearing our laughter again soon enough.”

“Greeny” with Mike Greenberg will fill ESPN’s 10 a.m. to noon radio slot beginning Jan. 5. “Highly Questionable” will remain on the network’s TV lineup air with a contributing team of hosts and guests.

Le Batard and the network had grown apart in recent months with several moves that disappointed Le Batard or caught him by surprise. One was the national show being reduced from three hours to two. Another, more recently, was when Chris Cote, one of the show’s producers, was included among ESPN’s massive layoffs without Le Batard ever being informed or consulted.

Le Batard called it, “the greatest disrespect of my professional career.”

So the buildup to Thursday’s news, to the coming change, had been in the air for a while.

Expect news soon on where Le Batard will be heard after January 4. Many of his long-time crew is expected to be going with him, although he half-kidded on Thursday, “Can’t believe Stugotz has finally achieved his dream of becoming a high-priced free agent.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER