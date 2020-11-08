ESPN’s massive layoffs have hit the Miami-based Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz. Here is who’s out

ESPN’s Miami-based Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz is dealing with a loss in the show’s family after being informed Chris Cote is among the network’s massive layoffs announced in a company-wide internal memo last Thursday.

Cote, 33, revealed the news Sunday evening on Twitter. He had been one of the show’s producers with a frequent on-air presence as a member of the “Shipping Container.” He had been a part of the show since 2012 and fulltime with ESPN the past five years.

“I’m glad it was me and nobody else from the show,” he said Sunday of his layoff.

He is expected to discuss the situation further on his father’s Miami Herald podcast, The Greg Cote Show, which was recorded Sunday night and is out at 8 a.m. Monday. (Greg Cote appears on the Le Batard Show each Tuesday).

The layoff has not yet been mentioned on the air, because the 10 a.m. to noon weekday show was off on Friday, and there will be no show on Monday due to Hurricane Eta threatening South Florida.

Le Batard when reached said he could not comment.

ESPN, related to the pandemic, is reducing its workforce by roughly 10 percent by laying off about 300 employees and not filling about 200 other open positions. The cuts are mostly in off-air positions.

While he explores future opportunities, Chris will continue to produce and have a major presence each week in the Greg Cote Show podcast.

The layoff is the third blow to the Le Batard Show in recent months. The national show was cut from three hours to two. More recently the televised version of the show was moved from free TV to subscription ESPN+.