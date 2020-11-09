Greg Cote Show podcast: It’s personal as Le Batard Show’s Chris Cote talks about ESPN layoff

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s Episode 36, out now, is a very special one. It is emotional. It is personal. In it, Greg and co-host/son Chris talk about Chris’ layoff from ESPN, which he revealed Sunday night on Twitter — to a huge outpouring of reaction from fans of the “Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz.”

Chris had been a popular part of the show’s “Shipping Container,” as producer and on-air personality, since 2012, and with ESPN full-time the past five years. That was before being caught up as one of ESPN’s 300 pandemic-related layoffs.

On a lighter note, also featured in the new pod:

▪ Chris and Greg dive into Tua Tagovailoa’s first road start and the Dolphins’ game at Arizona on Sunday.

▪ Greg attempts to talk about the presidential election without ticking off 47 percent of listeners, and probably fails.

▪ And the latest Mount Gregmore Name Game — the S’s. Another important consonant drops off its most popular U.S. first names during the past 100 years (can you guess what No. 1 is?), and then we deliver the Mount Gregmore of the reigning name.

Hear all of this and a bunch more in a very different new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 36. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

And Le Batard Show fans, take heart. Chris will continue to be a major presence on our podcast! He’s already campaigning to rename it The Greg Cote Show With Chris Cote.

