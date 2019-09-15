Greg Cote
How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Postgame poll after Dolphins 43-0 loss. Vote now
DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G2: VOTE NOW!: Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday afternoon’s 43-0 Dolphins home loss to New England putting Miami’s season record at 0-2. In its 12th season, the DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Online voting determines official results, although you may also vote on Twitter @gregcote. Vote now!
2019 DSM game-by-game results
G1: 18.3% following 59-10 loss vs. Baltimore.
G2: Voting now underway following 43-0 loss vs. New England.
Comments