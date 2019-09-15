How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Postgame poll after Dolphins 43-0 loss. Vote now

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Patriots Antonio Brown (17) celebrate after scoring in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 15, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G2: VOTE NOW!: Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday afternoon’s 43-0 Dolphins home loss to New England putting Miami’s season record at 0-2. In its 12th season, the DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Online voting determines official results, although you may also vote on Twitter @gregcote. Vote now!

2019 DSM game-by-game results

G1: 18.3% following 59-10 loss vs. Baltimore.

G2: Voting now underway following 43-0 loss vs. New England.