Another week, another historic blowout as Dolphins’ offense inept vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins tight end Nick O’Leary (83) gets taken down by New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 15 2019, in Miami Gardens. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins have finally found something they’re really good at:

Being really, really, historically bad.

Two weeks, two blowout losses at home.

A week ago was the worst defensive performance in team history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sunday against the Patriots, it was the offense’s turn.

Two quarterbacks.

Two pick sixes.

Two dropped would-be touchdowns.

Zero points.

Fourteen weeks to go.

On a day the Dolphins flirted with the franchise record for fewest yards gained in a game (88), they were outscored by New England’s offense (24 points), defense (12 points) and special teams (7 points).

Final score: Patriots 43, Dolphins 0.

How bad was it?

The Dolphins had a grand total of 38 yards through three quarters.

They were shut out at home for the first time in nine years.

And there’s reason to believe this year might get worse before it gets better.

Sunday’s blowout comes on the heels of Miami’s Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Ravens.

So through two weeks, the Dolphins have been outscored 102-10. That’s not just the most points allowed in their first two games in team history.

It’s 31 points worse than the previous record (set in 1968).

This week and last were two of the 15 highest point totals against since the merger.

And here’s the crazy part of it all: They weren’t even that terrible Sunday, at least on defense.

But the offense was putrid, highlighted (lowlighted?) by two pick-sixes in a span of five plays by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was pulled for Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins’ first half wasn’t great.

But it was leaps and bounds better than last week, when they were down 32 points at the break.

Instead, the deficit was only 13 points, courtesy of 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel and a 20-yard pass from Brady to Antonio Brown, who jumped into the stands to celebrate.

The Dolphins’ defense was on balance good, holding the Patriots to 186 yards through two quarters. But that was basically irrelevant because their offense had a grand total of two first downs before halftime.

Miami’s defense even responded after Fitzpatrick’s interception, holding the Patriots to a field goal on a short field.

But you can only hold back Brady for so long, and he capped off a 9-play, 79 yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to put the Patriots up 23-0.