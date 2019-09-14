Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes? Postgame poll after 63-0 win over Bethune-Cookman

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) earns the Touchdown Ring in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcat at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G3: VOTE NOW!: Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday’s 63-0 UM home victory over Bethune-Cookman putting the Hurricanes’ season record at 1-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The CSM is your invitation after every Hurricanes game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program’s direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. You may vote here in the blog, elsewhere online, and also at Twitter.com/gregcote. Online/blog voting determine the weekly verdict, which is final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday. Vote now!

2019 Canesfan Satisfaction Meter

G1: 64.1% following 24-20 loss vs. Florida in Orlando.

G2: 15.7% following 28-25 loss at North Carolina.

G3: Voting now underway following 63-0 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman.

