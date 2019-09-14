Miami Hurricanes can finally exhale with first win — a blowout — of Manny Diaz era

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15), offensive lineman Zion Nelson (60) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) celebrate with the Touchdown Rings after Osborn scores in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcat at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes finally found a way to win.

Despite a slow start, the University of Miami scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the opening half to help it cruise to a 63-0 victory and give Manny Diaz his first win as a head coach.

Thanks in large part to running back DeeJay Dallas’ fifth career 100-plus-yard game, UM’s home opener at Hard Rock Stadium marked the Canes’ first victory since defeating Pittsburgh Nov. 24 in the 2018 regular-season finale.

Dallas quipped earlier in the week that he changed his named to “Positive Nelly” amid fan pessimism after an 0-2 start — then he scored UM’s first three touchdowns in the opening half for a 21-0 lead.

Dallas (108 yards on 12 carries), who might as well be nicknamed “Save the Day’’ Dallas, even changed his Twitter name to DeeJay Dallas/P. Nelly.

“We just want to put on a show,’’ Dallas had said. “When you step in front of me, that’s disrespectful to me, because I feel like I’m superior to you.’’

Canes quarterback Jarren Williams, who was replaced by last year’s part-time starter N’Kosi Perry at 2:45 of the third quarter, completed 19 of 24 passes for 254 yards and touchdowns to K.J. Osborn, Michael Harley and freshman tight end Larry Hodges. It was Hodges’ first career catch as well, and Harley’s first career touchdown.

Williams’ day included completions of 54 yards to Pope and 32 yards to Harley.

Perry completed his first touchdown of 2019, a 2-yarder midway through the fourth quarter, to the true freshman Hodges. He finished 7 of 10 for 79 yards and the touchdown.

Tailback Cam’Ron Harris added a fourth-quarter 1-yard rushing score.

Even former walk-on Jimmy Murphy got into the act, scoring on a 4-yard rush with 2:42 left in the game and getting absolutely swamped by overjoyed teammates as UM was penalized for excessive celebration. The Canes didn’t care. A fired-up Murphy, who did a backward somersault in glee, earned the touchdown rings.

The Canes’ defense allowed only 137 yards.

But offensively, Dallas was clearly the catalyst.

Dallas’ first touchdown was on a 1-yard run with 10:54 left in the opening quarter. His next score was on a 51-yard sprint down the left sideline at 11:25 in the second quarter. His third touchdown, another 1-yard plunge, culminated a seven-play drive with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

Three plays later, the Canes set up for the kill when fifth-year senior Robert Knowles, who got his second career start Saturday at safety, earned his first turnover chain after his first career fumble recovery on a strip by cornerback Trajan Bandy.

Knowles, a Miami Edison grad who over the past couple of years had been the object of mean-spirited social media posts for sometimes allowing critical plays, leaped on the UM bench, his arms raised and his fingers beckoning the fans. The announced crowd of 52,036 roared its approval, and Diaz leaped up and down in jubilation.

Most thought this would be a blowout early, but the onslaught took a bit to develop, the Canes even drawing boos at least twice.

UM only came away with seven points in its first four drives, was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 and Bubba Baxa missed wide right on a 30-yard field-goal attempt.

The Canes return to South Florida next Saturday to continue their five-game homestand with a 4 p.m. matchup with Central Michigan. After that come ACC rival Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, ACC Coastal Division favorite Virginia on Friday night, Oct. 11, and Georgia Tech on Oct. 19.

The next time Miami plays on the road will be Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh.