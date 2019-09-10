Ravens’ Jackson owned Dolphins, but he’s second in Herald’s Week 1 NFL QB rankings

Dolphins DT Wilkins talks about the challenge of chasing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks about the challenge of chasing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the season opener, September 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks about the challenge of chasing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the season opener, September 6, 2019.

COWBOYS’ PRESCOTT LEADS AFTER WEEK 1 IN HERALD QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Dallas’ Dak Prescott scored a 55.25-point game in Week 1 to lead everybody as the Miami Herald launches its 22nd season of NFL quarterback rankings. The initial standings reflect the magnitude of the Dolphins’ 59-10 opening loss, as Ravens QB Lamar Jackson checks in second with 50.20 points, while Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick is rated No. 33 of 37 men who threw at least one pass in Week 1. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. Most major rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile-based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 2:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 1

Rk 2018 Player, Team Wk1/Season

1. 11 Dak Prescott, DAL 55.25

2. 35 Lamar Jackson, BAL 50.20

3. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 49.90

4. 4 Drew Brees, NO 47.50

5. 20 Carson Wentz, PHI 46.65

6. 24 Andy Dalton, CIN 45.90

7. 21 Case Keenum, WAS 44.00

8. 8 Philip Rivers, LAC 43.65

9. 9 Tom Brady, NE 43.05

10. 16 Matthew Stafford, DET 39.75

11. 13 Derek Carr, OAK 38.95

12. — Gardner Minshew, JAC 35.75

13. 2 Matt Ryan, ATL 35.20

14. 14 Eli Manning, NYG 34.30

15. 63 Jacoby Brissett, IND 30.50

16. 22 Marcus Mariota, TEN 30.40

17. 10 Deshaun Watson, HOU 29.40

18. 15 Russell Wilson, SEA 28.80

19. 25 Joe Flacco, DEN 27.40

20. 28 Sam Darnold, NYJ 26.75

33. 29 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 8.25

37. 33 Josh Rosen, MIA -3.75

Bubble: Josh Allen, BUF, 25.70. Week 1 best: Prescott, DAL, 55.25 (25-32, 405, 4-0 in win). Week 1 worst (min. 10 attempts): Jameis Winston, TB, 7.70 (20-36, 194, 1-3 in loss).