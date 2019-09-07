How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes? Postgame poll after 28-25 Miami loss at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 07: Jeremiah Gemmel #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tackles Cam’Ron Harris #23 of the Miami Hurricanes during the first half of their game at Kenan Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G2: Time again for the latest Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this in the wake of Saturday night’s 28-25 loss at North Carolina putting UM’s season record at 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. The CSM is your invitation after every Hurricanes game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program’s direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. You may vote here in the blog, elsewhere online at MiamiHerald.com and also at Twitter.com/gregcote. Online voting will determine the weekly verdict to be announced the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday. Vote now!

2019 Canesfan Satisfaction Meter

G1: 64.1% following 24-20 loss vs. Florida in Orlando.

G2: Voting now underway following 28-25 loss at North Carolina.