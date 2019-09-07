Miami Hurricanes reshuffle starting offensive line against North Carolina Tar Heels

University of Miami football on hurricane Dorian The Miami Hurricanes spent the weekend wondering how Hurricane Dorian might affect their preparations for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but South Florida ultimately missed the worst of the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Hurricanes spent the weekend wondering how Hurricane Dorian might affect their preparations for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but South Florida ultimately missed the worst of the storm.

Although Manny Diaz initially said he didn’t plan to make any changes to his starting offensive line following the Miami Hurricanes’ season-opening loss to the then-No. 8 Florida Gators last month, the coach made an about face against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Miami sent John Campbell Jr., who started at right tackle against Florida, to the bench and slid fellow offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr. from right guard to right tackle. Freshman offensive lineman Jakai Clark moved into the starting right guard spot despite being listed as the backup center on the Hurricanes’ depth chart earlier this week.

Campbell and fellow offensive lineman Zion Nelson, who started at left tackle for the second straight week, both struggled against the Gators in Orlando and were repeatedly victimized by Florida’s front, which racked up 10 sacks at Camping World Stadium. Both were starting their first games after winning the two tackle jobs in the preseason.

While Nelson seized his starting job in the spring, Campbell took until the final weeks of fall camp to edge out fellow offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert for the starting right tackle spot. Scaife, however, got the nod Friday after he finished the 2018 season as Miami’s starter at the position. Diaz said last month the Hurricanes evaluated Scaife and fellow offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson, the starting left guard, as potential tackles coming into the year.

“We thought about everything and we’ve tried every combination. We moved everybody around,” Diaz said, “but we felt like DJ and Navaughn really do a nice job at guard.”

With Nelson and Clark, Miami has two freshman starters on the offensive line, neither of whom were blue-chip recruits. The Hurricanes were able to flip Nelson from the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Clark from the Illinois Fighting Illini late in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Miami gets early chance to move atop division standings

Miami began play in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004 as a former Big East Conference powerhouse most thought would dominate its new league.

But the five-time national champion Hurricanes, who opened ACC play Saturday against North Carolina, have never won the league title. Miami, which trailed by four at halftime after falling behind by 14 early, played in the only ACC matchup of the week.

Going into Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers, who were projected by ACC media members to win the Coastal Division, were 1-0 in the league, with the Virginia Tech Hokies, Pittsburgh Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets all 0-1.

Regardless the result Saturday, the Hurricanes have seven more ACC matchups, including the first three games in October at home against Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia Tech. They then travel to Pittsburgh on Oct. 26 and to face the Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 2, before returning home Nov. 9 to face the Louisville Cardinals. They close out the regular season on the road against the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 30.

Miami has been projected to win the Coastal four times and to finish second five times, including this season. Not included is the 2004 season, when there were no divisions and the Hurricanes were picked to finish second behind Florida State.

Turns out the Hurricanes would have to wait until 2017 to get into the league title game. Miami was blown out by the top-ranked Clemson Tigers in the championship.

Whoever wins the Coastal is expected to face top-ranked defending national champion Clemson in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

▪ Amari Carter was ejected about midway through the first quarter for targeting. The safety, who has started each of Miami’s first two games this season, dove at Sam Howell as the quarterback scrambled and slid. The defensive back, however, led with his shoulder and made contact with the freshman’s head. A flag was immediately thrown and review confirmed the 15-yard penalty, which set up the Tar Heels’ second touchdown.

▪ Transfer safety Bubba Bolden was not seen on the the Hurricanes’ sideline and apparently didn’t travel to the game. Bolden, who last played for the Southern California Trojans in 2017, still has not been cleared by the NCAA. “The University of Miami is working with the NCAA on Bubba Bolden’s behalf to clear his transfer requirements as soon as possible,’’ a Hurricanes spokesman texted to the Miami Herald. “Any change in his playing availability will be announced.’’

▪ Wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who was named a team captain for the Hurricanes this preseason after transferring to Miami from the Buffalo Bulls in the winter, scored his first touchdown as a Hurricane. The wide receiver caught a 6-yard slant from quarterback Jarren Williams just before halftime to cut Miami’s deficit to four.

▪ Bubba Baxa hit a career-long 50-yard field goal to open the scoring for the Hurricanes in the first quarter. The kicker also, however, missed a 26-yarder in the second quarter and had an extra point blocked in the third.

▪ One of North Carolina’s most productive defensive players Saturday was a South Florida native. Jason Strowbridge, who played at Deerfield Beach, blocked Baxa’s extra point and recorded a tackle for loss in the first half. The defensive lineman also blocked a kick against Miami in 2018.