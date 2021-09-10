The Miami Dolphins’ most improbable 2021 starter reflects on how he got there

If Michael Deiter had been the answer to a Jeopardy question back in March, nobody would have necessarily followed that with: “Who will be the Miami Dolphins’ starting center?”

But Deiter has become the most improbable Dolphins starter, completing the journey from starting guard as a rookie in 2019 to seldom-used backup last season to starting center in 2021.

Not only did the former third-round pick beat out Matt Skura and Cameron Tom for the job, but there wasn’t a single day since June that Deiter wasn’t the first team center.

Did he take a moment recently to appreciate how far he has come?

“Maybe for a second it was cool, but I’m more focused on keeping the job and making sure that I’m playing well,” he said. “Obviously it means a lot for them to trust me to play center, but I need to make sure that they made the right decision.”

Deiter arrived at this position because he earned it. But he also benefited from a bit of good fortune because David Andrews likely would have been Miami’s starting center if he hadn’t declined a higher offer from the Dolphins to re-sign with the Patriots in March.

Deiter struggled as a 15-game starter at guard as a rookie, allowing six sacks (third most among NFL guards) and 44 pressures (second most). After the Dolphins signed veteran Ereck Flowers to replace him, Deiter moved to center in the summer of 2020 and played just 23 offensive snaps last season, all at guard.

What’s the difference between the rookie Dieter of 2019 and the 2021 version?

“Way more experience, more confidence, the ability to make calls and trust it and cut it loose,” he said. “It’s been probably five years since I was last playing center” at Wisconsin in 2016.

Deiter, whose worth ethic and attention to detail are appreciated by coaches and teammates, made a point to study Ted Karras, who was the Dolphins’ starting center last season.

“Ted was definitely a detailed guy,” Deiter said. “He was in there watching film and talking with guys, meeting with quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends. He’s also a little bit intense and that was something that was good to see. Detailed and intensity and I definitely try to mimic that.”

Deiter -- who will be backed up by former Houston Texans starter Greg Mancz - has worked to develop a deeper relationship with Tua Tagovailoa.

That relationship “has definitely grown a lot,” Deiter said.

Last season, “the little bit of work we got together, there wasn’t much communication there,” Deiter said, largely because he was a backup. “Whereas this year, after every series we’re talking. ‘How are the snaps? How are the cadences? Should we mix anything up?’”

Deiter said he and Tagovailoa “also went golfing a few times. I didn’t play very well and Tua just started playing this summer, so we both looked a little brutal out there. But it was a good time. It’s been cool to spend more time with him and grow with him.”

Biggest transition moving from guard to center?

“It’s definitely mental,” Deiter said. “I’m doing a lot more talking. Physically, sometimes it’s almost a little easier. At guard, I’d be looking at [2019 starting center] Dan Kilgore, going ‘what do we got?’ And now I’m the center where the guards are wondering what I’m about to say.”

And because Deiter is shouting out line signals now, “I’ve got to get loud and get some bass to me. I’m definitely not a loud, yelling guy. Especially when we’re at away games, it’s going to be a lot of guys looking down the line and wondering what the call is.”

Deiter said it helps that New England’s defense is schematically like Miami’s. “A lot of similar looks,” he said.

At times on Sunday, he will be blocking a familiar face, former Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who joined the Patriots this past spring.

“It will be a little nerve racking because he’s a good player,” Deiter said. “It’s exciting to block a guy I’m really familiar with.”

Center has been a revolving door in the post-Mike Pouncey era, with Kilgore and Karras both proving to be one-year starters.

Deiter assuredly hopes his hold on the job lasts longer than that.

“He works hard and he studies,” offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre said.

That’s a start.

INJURY UPDATE

The Dolphins listed receiver Preston Williams as questionable for Sunday’s game as he works his way back from November’s major foot injury, though Brian Flores said earlier in the day that he should be able to play on Sunday. Every other Dolphins player on the 53-man roster is available to play Sunday.

The status of the two Dolphins on the COVID-19 list -- left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen - remains undetermined, though Shaheen isn’t likely to play and Jackson’s status is iffy.

Receiver Will Fuller is suspended for the opener for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy.

Here’s my Friday piece with news from Brian Flores’ press conference and practice squad developments.