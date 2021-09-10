Miami Dolphins’ Flores updates injuries, the veterans added recently, addresses other issues

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, said it has not been decided whether left tackle Austin Jackson, who remains on the COVID-19 list, will travel with the team to New England on Saturday.

Jackson would need two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart to be cleared to play.

Flores, naturally, isn’t going to say who would replace Jackson at left tackle if he doesn’t play. Options include Jesse Davis (the starter at right tackle), Liam Eichenberg and Greg Little.

“We have a few guys ready at that position,” Flores said. “We’ll play the best five guys. We have a pretty good idea of what that is.”

Tight end Adam Shaheen, also on the COVID list, is reportedly out on Sunday because he said he hasn’t been vaccinated and thus wouldn’t be available. But Flores stopped short of ruling him out.

Flores addressed other issues in his news conference:

▪ Is receiver Preston Williams listed as limited with a foot injury because of a new injury or because he’s coming back from foot surgery last November?

Flores suggested this is not a new injury, and that the Dolphins are being cautious as he works his way back from last year’s foot injury.

Flores said he’s comfortable playing Williams; he’s healthy enough.

▪ On rookie Eichenberg: “Liam has done a nice job since he’s been here. He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s versatile. He’s in there studying film all the time. He’s had some good moments in training camp. He’s dealt with some injuries in training camp. He’s done a nice job fighting through that.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Eichenberg has been limited with a thigh injury.

Eichenberg is the first high Dolphins offensive line draft pick in the Flores regime to train at multiple positions in his first training camp. Why?

“He’s got very good versatility,” Flores said. “We try to find a way to get players like that on the field. Liam has showed in some instances he may be able to help us.”

▪ Flores, on safety Jevon Holland: “Jevon worked hard to get back. He’s moving well. Anytime you miss time, you miss opportunities to improve and get better. He is diligent about his film study, going through our practice film, taking mental reps. All of our guys have done a good job at that. Rookie playing in his first game. We take that into account when talking about playing time.”

▪ On signing veteran end Jabaal Sheard and veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart to the practice squad and how he determines if they’re ready to help: “I have experience with Jabaal, his intelligence, toughness, physical ability. That one is different being able to gauge the history of what [he was earlier in his career and what] it looks like now.

“Bobby, I don’t have as much history. We’re learning. We’ll evaluate it. We’re evaluating them in individuals, group periods. Still early with both guys. Happy to have them both. They’ve done a nice job since they’ve been here.”

Sheard has 53 sacks in 10 NFL seasons. Hart has started 66 NFL games, primarily at right tackle.

▪ Flores said he only watched the first half of Dallas-Tampa. “It was an exciting first half,” he said, noting he saw the final score on Friday morning. “It was exciting to watch a football game. Excited to get going this week. Some good ball last night from what I saw.”

▪ On Jason Sanders: “He’s been great. He’s been consistent. That’s the one thing about him that’s his best quality - his consistency. The way he works, the way he trains, the way he goes about his craft. I’m happy he’s our kicker.”

▪ He said Tua Tagovailoa and Myles Gaskin “have a good rapport. Tua has got a good relationship with all the backs.”

▪ After a report in Kansas City said Benito Jones was signing with the Chiefs practice squad, he instead signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

But the other young defensive linemen with the Dolphins in training camp - Jason Strowbridge, Tyshun Render and Jonathan Ledbetter - are no longer with the organization.