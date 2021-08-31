Dolphins’ Brian Flores addresses McKinney release, Mac Jones news, more

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, August 21, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said releasing linebacker Benardrick McKinney was a “a tough decision.”

The team is in the process of trimming its roster from 80 to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

“We like the guys in the room,” Flores said of the remaining linebackers. “[The McKinney release] one we went back and forth on. But at the end of the day, we did what we thought was best for the team. I have a lot of appreciation for his hard work. There is a lot that goes into it. Position, salary cap, kicking game.”

Elandon Roberts -- who came off PUP last week -- figures to start alongside Jerome Baker. Sam Eguavoen and Duke Riley also are able to contribute at that position.

“Elandon is moving in the right direction,” Flores said. “We feel good about where he is. That factored into some decisions.”

Flores addressed other issues:

▪ Flores, on Mac Jones starting for the Patriots amid the release of Cam Newton and the teams meeting in the opener:

“I met Mac Jones at the Senior Bowl. I have a great deal of respect for him. If he’s earned the respect of Bill Belichick and [Patriots offensive coordinator] Josh Daniels, and he has my respect.

“Very good college player. Did a lot of great things there. This is not the Dolphins against Mac Jones; it’s the Dolphins against the Patriots. He’s a good young talent; we’ll have our handful with him and the entire team.”

▪ Flores said the Dolphins are in the “very early stages” of preparing for the Patriots opener in New England.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ Flores said receiver Albert Wilson and rookie second-round picks Liam Eichenberg and Jevon Holland will participate in a walk-through on Tuesday after missing time with injuries.

Flores was non-committal about Wilson’s availability for the opener.

“We have had a lot of injuries in that room and all those guys are working to get back,” Flores said.

▪ The Dolphins essentially have 54 roster spots on the 53 for Week 1 because of Will Fuller’s suspension in Week 1. Flores said that extra spot wouldn’t necessarily be used at wide receiver.

▪ Flores said left guard Solomon Kindley was the only projected offensive line starter who played against Cincinnati “because we wanted to get him more work. They all wanted to play. When it’s preseason you need numbers and there is a lot that goes into it. We felt like Solomon could get a few more snaps.”

▪ Flores said center Michael Deiter “has worked extremely hard, done some nice things, shown some leadership. We’re pleased with where he is. Still room for improvement.”

▪ Left tackle Larnel Coleman is going on IR, as we reported this morning: “He got dinged in the game,” Flores said. “He’s a good young talent.”

He’s out for the season.

▪ On No. 3 quarterback Reid Sinnett, Flores said: “He played well the other day. I see him trending in the right direction and continuing to improve.”

We’ll see if the Dolphins try to pass him through waivers and move him to the practice squad. That decision must be made by 4 p.m.

We’re updating all of today’s cuts in our Dolphins cut tracker here.