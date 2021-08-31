Live blog: Dolphins lose draft pick to injury, release players as 4 p.m. deadline looms

The Miami Dolphins are in the process of making at least 27 transactions in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL deadline to cut the roster from 80 to 53. In the meantime, the team also is practicing in the early afternoon.

Keep coming back to this live blog all day for all the latest transactions, none of which have yet been announced by the team. We’ll add the latest news on top:

9:25 a.m.: Rookie offensive tackle Larnel Coleman is undergoing knee surgery - a procedure that will requires a couple of months of recovery time, according to a team source. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve.

It’s more likely that Coleman will be put on IR before the 53-man roster is set, which would end his season.

If he’s on the initial 53 at 4 p.m. today and then moved to IR, he could return in as few as three weeks, per NFL rules. But this surgery will sideline him much longer than that.

Coleman, drafted in the seventh round, is the latest Dolphins rookie draft pick to miss time with an injury, but his appears to be the most serious.

Safety Jevon Holland has missed more than a week with an undisclosed injury but is walking without visible distress. Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg has been sidelined twice - initially with a shoulder injury and now with a lower-body injury that kept him out of the Bengals game.

Tight end Hunter Long is wearing a brace on his left knee after an injury in early August. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been back for awhile after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Monday report: On Monday, according to a source, the Dolphins released linebacker Benardrick McKinney, running back Jordan Scarlett, cornerback Tino Ellis, defensive lineman Tyhsun Render, safety Nate Holley, center Matt Skura and receiver Khalil McClain.

Other players might have also been informed of their release, but those were the five that were confirmed.

Here are full details.

Keep checking back for more.