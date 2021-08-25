After early camp setbacks, two young Miami Dolphins veterans stake claim to bigger roles

Two young Miami Dolphins who filled significant roles last season have risen to prominence during the past week, seizing roles that they had temporarily lost earlier in training camp.

Solomon Kindley — a 13-game starter at right guard last season — has gone from taking third-team snaps early in training camp to operating as the first-team left guard for the past week, including Saturday’s preseason game against Atlanta.

And Nik Needham, who played 60 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps as Miami’s primary slot cornerback last season, seemingly has overtaken Justin Coleman as the first-team slot, handling that role for much of the past week.

Needham also has received a bit of first-team work at boundary cornerback in camp when Byron Jones and Xavien Howard have been out.

“I’ve been feeling more comfortable out there,” Needham said, after making two very good plays in coverage during Wednesday’s practice, the 18th of 20 open to the media this season. “I’m a versatile enough [defensive back] to play inside or outside.”

Needham said Coleman’s presence has helped him, and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander said the player who will handle that key nickel role would be determined week to week, based in part on matchups.

“A lot of stuff I’ve been learning from Justin,” Needham said. “He’s been a top nickel in the NFL for a while. I’ve been trying to watch his technique and learn from him. He’s definitely been a mentor to me.”

On Wednesday, Needham punched away a Tua Tagovailoa pass that had been tipped by Mack Hollins, resulting in a Xavien Howard interception return for a touchdown.

Needham is “becoming a better pro,” Alexander said. “His movements are more efficient than maybe a year or two ago. He’s learning on the fly what makes him successful.

“We believe in Nik Needham. He does a lot of good things, inside [in the slot] or outside. He’s had a great training camp. He’s been a reliable player. He’s a consistent competitor. You can see that all the time regardless of what position he’s in.”

Needham and Preston Williams stand as the team’s biggest undrafted rookie success stories since Brian Flores took over as coach.

“Nik has a really good approach to his profession,” cornerbacks coach Charles Burks said.

As for Kindley, he played well against Atlanta and seems clearly ahead in the battle to start at left guard.

Liam Eichenberg — supposedly his competition at that position — has worked at backup right tackle (behind Jesse Davis) during the past week, after three weeks at left guard.

After he was moved from the first team to the second and third team four days into camp, “I took it as if I have to do something better, look myself in the mirror and do everything they want me to do,” Kindley said Wednesday.

“I’ve been working very, very hard with my hands and... my pass [protection].”

Asked if keeping his starting job is important to him, Kindley said: “No doubt I want to start my whole career if I can.”

Offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre said: “The cool thing about Solomon is you can see his growth.”

INJURY UPDATE

Howard returned to practice after missing Tuesday’s session with a non-COVID related illness and promptly made two interceptions.

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett also returned to practice.

Receiver DeVante Parker is still in a red non-contact jersey and participated sparingly in 11-on-11 drills. Receiver Will Fuller, who said he’s healthy, didn’t participate in 11-on-11 drills.

The Dolphins are being cautious with Parker, Fuller and receiver Albert Wilson, who watched practice from the sidelines. None have major injuries.

Others who didn’t practice Wednesday: safety Jevon Holland, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, tight end/H-back Cethan Carter, linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Javaris Davis.

Holland is walking around fine; on Wednesday, he donned boxing gloves to spar with a coach on the sideline.

Carter remains out with a sprained knee. Pankey and Davis remain out with undisclosed injuries. Biegel, who has a lower-body injury, rode an exercise bicycle.

▪ Tight end Hunter Long said he was initially concerned when he had to be carted off with a left knee injury earlier in the camp. Now he’s playing with a hefty brace on the knee and caught a 30-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday.

“It’s a little different,” he said. “It isn’t ideal. No one wants to wear a brace. I’ll play with whatever I have to, to be out there.”

Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey said he saw “some good reps” from Long in Saturday’s game.

