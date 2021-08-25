Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Barry Jackson

Sports Buzz

Miami Dolphins live practice blog: What’s happening, who’s out during Wednesday’s session

Here’s what’s happening during Wednesday’s Miami Dolphins training camp practice, the 18th of 20 open to the media:

12:15 p.m.: Xavien Howard is back at practice after missing Tuesday’s session with a non-COVID related illness....

DeVante Parker is still in a red non-contact jersey but he is practicing at least to an extent. The Dolphins allow reporters to speak only to players who are practicing, and Parker was permitted to speak Tuesday. Parker, who has had a history of soft tissue injuries, said Tuesday that he’s feeling fine....

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service