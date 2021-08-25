Barry Jackson
Miami Dolphins live practice blog: What’s happening, who’s out during Wednesday’s session
Here’s what’s happening during Wednesday’s Miami Dolphins training camp practice, the 18th of 20 open to the media:
12:15 p.m.: Xavien Howard is back at practice after missing Tuesday’s session with a non-COVID related illness....
DeVante Parker is still in a red non-contact jersey but he is practicing at least to an extent. The Dolphins allow reporters to speak only to players who are practicing, and Parker was permitted to speak Tuesday. Parker, who has had a history of soft tissue injuries, said Tuesday that he’s feeling fine....
Comments