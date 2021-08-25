Miami Dolphins live practice blog: What’s happening, who’s out during Wednesday’s session

Read Next

The Miami Hurricanes are hoping that left tackle Zion Nelson, who has missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury, isn’t rusty in the Sept. 4 opener against Alabama.

“I think Zion and the doctors feel pretty confident he will be back for the Bama game,” offensive line coach Garin Justice told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. on Hurricane Hotline this week. “He’s got to go out and have the practices and make sure he’s one of the best five to play in the game. Zion is great [with] work ethic, attitude. Just hope he’s not so rusty that he can’t perform at the level we’ve seen him perform... last season.