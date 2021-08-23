Dolphins to face agonizing decisions at wide receiver. And something team hopes to exploit

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Jakeem Grant (19) and Kirk Merritt (83) during a drill at their training camp in Davie Florida, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

As an 11-year NFL assistant coach with four different teams, Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has been involved in some very difficult roster decisions.

Has he ever been a part of a tougher one than the Dolphins face at wide receiver before the Aug. 31 cut down to 53 players?

“It’s a good group,” he said. “The thing that comes to my mind right away is how many guys have caught an NFL touchdown, have caught an NFL pass. A lot of times guys that have never played in NFL games are battling for a spot.

“There’s a lot of experience in that position. It’s going to be hard and those guys have done a good job making it hard. They have all created value for themselves. It’s going to be a tough decision.”

At least 13 receivers on the roster could make a case to be on an NFL 53-man roster: DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr., Robert Foster, Kirk Merritt, Isaiah Ford and Malcolm Perry, plus Allen Hurns (who’s on injured reserve).

The first four of that group assuredly will be on the team, and Hollins and Williams appear likely to stick.

Merritt and Foster have had good camps, but the numbers obviously work against them.

Merritt “did a nice job in the [Atlanta] game,” receivers coach Josh Grizzard said. “He can run [and] he’s a strong guy in the run game [and] he’s explosive. Rob [Foster] can fly. He’s a good route runner, caught the ball well for a vast majority of [camp]. Can’t teach the speed. The speed is real and it’s showed up in games.”

Seven receivers missed Saturday’s game due to injury and Godsey said: “There are some guys that have to get healthy and we have to catch up from the chemistry standpoint.”

Grizzard said of his group: “It’s good to have guys with different skill sets, like an NBA team. This guy is a defender, this guy is a shooter. What a guy does well, we put him in those spots to do that and not ask him to do something he can’t do. That would be dumb on our end to do that.”

What has particularly impressed Grizzard about Waddle is “the change of direction. The route running, he can stop on a dime. He sets the guy up with one play and comes back with something different the next quarter.”

Also, “he’s tough,” Grizzard said. “You saw it in national championship game and you saw it again a couple night ago going out [with an injury], going back in. You can’t teach the toughness.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ One thing it’s clear the Dolphins want to exploit this season is the talents of running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in the passing game, especially on intermediate-to-deep patterns with Ahmed.

“Those guys have a good skill set receiving the football,” Godsey said. “When you throw it to them, you don’t always want to throw a checkdown. If they can do some things a receiver can do but go against a linebacker or go against a player we feel is a matchup advantage, we want to utilize that.”

▪ The Dolphins averaged 8.3 yards per rushing attempt behind right guard on Saturday -- a testament to the good job that Robert Hunt has been doing at the position. Offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre praised Hunt’s work in his transition from tackle to guard.

▪ Among the many impressive aspects of Tua Tagovailoa’s performance on Saturday: Per Pro Football Focus, Tagovailoa was 5 for 6 for 60 yards when blitzed.

“He’s showing the work and time and effort he’s putting in to improve is starting to show now,” co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville said.

Tagovailoa has some autonomy on audibles. “We give him the ability to make the best decision for us,” Studesville said.

▪ How is seventh-round rookie running back Gerrid Doaks doing?

“He’s smart and competitive,” Studesville said. “I would like to see a little more power and react a little different but that’s going to happen the more he plays.”

▪ The Dolphins must cut from 85 to 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

▪In an NFL Network poll of players, cornerback Xavien Howard was voted the 17th best player in the league.

“That’s very honorable when you get to be recognized by your peers who really know the game,” Alexander said, noting even Howard “isn’t perfect.”

▪ Linebacker Sam Eguavoen not only had Miami’s only four sacks Saturday, but he had four of the Dolphins’ five tackles for loss; Andrew Van Ginkel had the other.

Though Eguavoen has found a niche as a pass rusher, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer made clear: “We ask a lot of things of Sam. He’s a diligent worker.”

Linebacker coach Anthony Campanile said: “He’s always been a guy that’s been humble, has a lot of pride and does things the right way.”

