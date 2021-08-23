Dolphins assistants tackle 12 key questions, on rookie draft picks, lineup decisions, more

Asking and answering 12 questions during Monday’s session with Dolphins assistant coaches:

▪ It’s inevitable that at some point Jevon Holland — who has had four interceptions in training camp — will overtake Jason McCourty and start at free safety alongside Eric Rowe. How close is that to happening, keeping in mind that Holland missed Saturday’s game with an injury?

“That will come in due time whenever that situation presents itself,” defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander said. “Jevon still has a lot of things to learn. He has never played in an NFL regular-season game. He’s shown some great flashes over the course of camp, and we understand some of the things he is going to be able to bring to our defense. We’ll cross that bridge when it’s time to get there. We have trust in either one operating in our defense.”

▪ We saw Jaelan Phillips play some with the first-team defense Saturday, but how much of a workload can he realistically carry early in the season when he missed two weeks of camp with a hamstring?

“This week, he needs to get better,” linebackers coach Rob Leonard said. “He hasn’t practiced. He needs reps. My mind isn’t even there [as far as Week 1] with him. He’s definitely moving faster where he’s not feeling anything.

“Jaelan is very smart. It’s one thing to understand something on a sheet of paper; another to execute it in live action. We’re working through that. In the classroom, he’s great. He needs reps and experience, to take fundamentals from practice field to the game.”

▪ Dolphins legend and preseason TV analyst Jason Taylor expressed surprise that Phillips was removed from Saturday’s game on a third-and-8. Is it safe to assume that Phillips will play with Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel in a lot of third-and-long situations?

“I wouldn’t assume anything,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “Those are things [best kept confidential].”

▪ Liam Eichenberg moved back to right tackle last week (behind Jesse Davis) after playing three weeks at left guard. So is Eichenberg now a tackle again?

Offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre reiterated that Eichenberg’s position hasn’t been decided. But it appears he likely would begin the season as a backup if he stays at right tackle.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Asked if Eichenberg will resume competing with Solomon Kindley at left guard this week, Jeanpierre was noncommittal, saying: “We’ll keep moving all these guys around.”

Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey said of Eichenberg: “He’s going to have to learn and play multiple spots. There’s got to be flexibility to play inside and outside.”

▪ Has Kindley taken steps toward winning the left guard job, as it appears?

Coaches were noncommittal but Kindley — a 13-game starter at right guard last season — played well at left guard on Saturday — and “the cool thing about Solomon is you can see his growth,” Jeanpierre said. “He’s been doing a good job.”

Godsey said of Kindley: “He’s a run blocker, north south, downhill inside run blocker, has familiarity with some top level players.”

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded the Dolphins’ starting offensive linemen in pass protection on Saturday: Kindley — 81.3; Eichenberg — 78.0; Michael Deiter — 76.6; Robert Hunt — 66.8; Austin Jackson — 39.6.

None of them allowed a sack, and Kindley and Hunt didn’t allow a pressure.

▪ How has Deiter done as the starting center for 15 practices and two preseason games?

“Deiter has done a great job,” Jeanpierre said. “We had Deiter at the Senior Bowl [in 2019] and I had a previous connection of knowing him. He has worked really hard and cares a lot.

“Every time he makes a wrong step, he has this red face. I’m like, ‘Relax, Deiter, I got you.’” He understands we’ve never said, ‘you’re the guy.’ He’s just been the guy.”

▪ How does the team believe left tackle Jackson, who struggled in the Bears game, is playing?

“That position, left tackle, at this level is one of the hardest in sports, going against a premier pass rusher every snap,” Godsey said. “We have to make sure we help with chips and tight end [help]. Austin has been nothing but a pleasant — I don’t want to say surprise — but pleasantry at practice. He run blocks well. He’s aggressive. He’s doing a good job communicating with the guards.”

▪ Is Myles Gaskin the starting running back (seems likely) or is that still an open competition with Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed?

Co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville insists there’s no decision and “we want to see them all play” more.

▪ Will receiver Preston Williams — off PUP — be ready to help in Week 1, considering he hasn’t been cleared yet for team drills after November foot surgery?

Receivers coach Josh Grizzard said he can’t comment, per team policy, but said: “You can tell he’s going in the right direction. As far as timeline, too early to tell.”

▪ Why did Nik Needham jump ahead of Justin Coleman as the first-team slot corner late last week — which continued in Saturday’s game?

“Getting a chance to see Nik get out there with the first unit and show some of the stuff he did last year and some of the improvements he made,” Alexander said. “It’s [also about] getting guys reps with certain guys to make sure communication is on point.”

Which of of those two - Coleman or Needham - plays first-team nickel is something “we’ll revisit on a week by week basis,” Alexander said. “It will be based on matchups and game plan.”

▪ Tua Tagovailoa is doing a bunch of things better. Where is his biggest area of improvement in Godsey’s mind?

It has “be communication with each of the position groups. You can’t play that position without communicating with each one of those players, how they run a certain route or where to run. That takes a lot of conversation.”

▪ What do the Dolphins have in former Carolina second-round left tackle Greg Little, who was acquired last week?

“He studied his butt off so he could play in the game [against Atlanta],” Jeanpierre said. “You can see he wants to do well really bad. The tools you see off the bat. Long armed guy, has length, quickness.”