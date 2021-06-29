Miami Hurricanes’ Manny Diaz offers a recruiting revelation, King update and more

Officially, the Miami Hurricanes have three nonbinding commitments for the 2022 recruiting class.

But unofficially, it’s apparently more than that.

UM coach Manny Diaz told WQAM’s Joe Rose this week that “we have a couple of commitments that aren’t public yet. Our recruiting is going really well. [This coaching staff] really can recruit their socks off.”

UM so far has three nonbinding 2022 commitments: four-star Georgia-based quarterback Jacurri Brown, four-star Mississippi-based cornerback Khamauri Roger and three-star Louisiana-based receiver Landon Ibieta.

UM this week parted ways with Gainesville-based three-star receiver Quan Lee, who had been committed briefly. UM was bothered that he visited UCF shortly after committing to UM.

As of the beginning of this week, UM’s commitments were the among the three fewest for Power 5 schools, alongside Auburn and Stanford.

But Diaz said that doesn’t concern him.

“We have a great run of official visits,” Diaz said, noting that “we used to get bopped in the head for getting a bunch of decommitments….This cycle is going to be unique and different. We are still a long, long way from signing day.”

Several of the 36 Class of 2022 players who took official visits to UM in June are set to announce in the next week, including three Orlando-based prospects: four-star outside linebacker/striker Demario Tolan, four-star defensive tackle Zane Durant and three-star offensive tackle Leyton Nelson, as well as three-star Plantation American Heritage receiver Jacolby Spells.

▪ Speaking of Spells, it’s vitally important that UM continues making progress in snagging more of the top recruits from local power Plantation American Heritage.

Getting five-star safety James Williams - the No. 22 overall player in Rivals’ 2021 rankings - was obviously a huge get for the Canes.

Alabama is widely considered the favorite for Heritage cornerback Earl Little Jr. - who is rated by Rivals as the 69th best player in the 2022 class - but it was encouraging that Little - whose father played for the Canes - came to Paradise Camp on Saturday and is working on building his relationship with UM coaches.

Heritage defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., rated by Rivals at the No. 71 prospect in the 2022 class, is considered an FSU lean (his father was arguably the best linebacker in Seminoles history) but also came to Paradise Camp and spoke with Dolphins and former UM edge player Jaelan Phillips.

Besides Williams, UM has two other Heritage players on scholarship: defensive tackle Nesta Silvera and offensive tackle Kai-Leon Herbert.

American Heritage set a record in this year’s draft with six players selected, none of which attended UM. That group was led by Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr., who went ninth to Denver and Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, who went 33rd to Jacksonville.

THIS AND THAT

▪ It was good to see quarterback UM D’Eriq King moving about normally during Paradise Camp. He appears fully recovered from December’s torn ACL. The Canes expect him to be available for the Sept. 4 opener against Alabama.

“It sounds like whatever they say to do, he’s been doing it,” Diaz told Rose and Zach Krantz.

“Every expectation they have for him, he’s been smashing it. He’s out whipping the ball around with the guys. I know he will be ready in September.”

▪ Quick stuff from Diaz:

Local recruiting guru Larry Blustein has called this Canes coaching staff the best in years. Does Diaz agree?

“It doesn’t do any good to make any proclamations,” he said. “I trust Larry and he knows more than I would because he’s seen these staffs up close and personal. I’m really excited about this staff. The chemistry is really fun to watch, not just their coaching acument. They form a cohesive team. If coaches can’t get along and aren’t on the same page - I’ve been on

staffs like that - it just doesn’t work. [This staff] has a strong bond”...

Diaz said if any of the two dozen-plus former players at Paradise Camp have an opinion about one of the prospects who attended, “we’re going to listen for sure. You’re watching how a player reacts [around famous alums who were at Paradise Camp]. Are they soaking up knowledge like a sponge or are they just staring at the guy?”

The interaction seemed good between former players and top recruits. Five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, a top UM priority, was seen talking with Calais Campbell, Jaelan Phillips and Greg Rousseau….

Diaz announced at Paradise Camp that Rousseau is the first player who attended Paradise Camp who became a first-round pick…

Diaz, unprompted, mentioned on WQAM that “Brian Balom we think has a big time future at safety and he really showed up at Paradise Camp” a few years ago.

