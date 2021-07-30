Holland, McCourty make case to replace McCain. And Dolphins injury news, roster moves

Like fellow second-round rookie Liam Eichenberg, safety Jevon Holland also finds himself immersed in a starting battle against a savvy multiposition veteran.

While Eichenberg must beat out Jesse Davis and potentially Jermaine Eluemenor for the right tackle job, Holland is competing with Jason McCourty, the former Patriots standout who has played primarily cornerback in his career but also can play safety. That’s the safety job handled last year by Bobby McCain, who was released and joined Washington in May.

Brandon Jones also is in line to receive more playing time. Eric Rowe seems entrenched at one safety spot.

“I feel like I’m acclimating pretty quickly,” Holland said Friday. “You’ve got to adapt or die, basically. That’s what coach says to us a lot, adapt or die. I’d rather adapt than die.” Holland was involved in pass coverage on a deep completion on Friday but generally has seemed competent.

“I think I’m getting into it,” Holland said when asked to assess his performance through three practices. “I’ve never been a professional athlete before so being out here in practice just shows me the caliber of athletes that are out here and the competition and how intense it is. I feel like I’m doing alright. I’ve got a lot to improve on and I plan on doing that. Things pop up every day that I need to work on.”

What would constitute a successful rookie season?

“Finding a role on the team that I can help the team and being somebody that the coaches can rely on,” he said.

He had nine interceptions in his final two seasons at Oregon.

“I feel like my skill set translates great” to the NFL, he said. “I’m doing the ‘TNTs,’ things that take no talent, making sure that I am emphasizing that and doing what coach is asking me. It’s been great. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of so I’m loving it out here.”

He appreciates mentoring from McCourty and Rowe: “They’re really giving me the little pieces and just making sure that I’m taking care of my body, making sure that I’m communicating with the coaches and asking them questions.”

McCourty’s knowledge of the defense - not only from his 12 years of NFL experience but also his work in a similar defense with Flores and Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in New England - gives him one edge on Holland.

“From a knowledge standpoint,” McCourty said, “I feel very comfortable with the defense in total of being able to not only execute my role, but be able to help guys,... talking about a given formation, a certain defense.”

INJURY UPDATE

Cornerback Xavien Howard has missed practice the past two days of a minor ankle injury sustained late in the Dolphins’ first training camp practice on Wednesday. He had no wrap or anything covering the ankle as he stood on the sideline watching practice and chatting with Byron Jones on Friday.

Meanwhile, receiver Will Fuller - who has missed the past two practices with what an associate identified as a foot injury - was watching practice on the field, alongside fellow receivers DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, who are both on the physically-unable-to-perform list. None of the three had a cast or wrapping on any body parts, which was encouraging.

Williams is still working back from lisfranc foot surgery last November. Parker is dealing with a lower-body soft tissue injury which a team source described as not serious.

Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips was not seen during the final 45 minutes of practice, but the team did not offer a reason.

▪ Rookie offensive tackle Larnel Coleman came off the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins waived guard Ross Reynolds a day after signing him.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Receiver Robert Foster continues to impress; he caught long passes from Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett.

Tua Tagovailoa delivered several sharp passes, including an 18-yarder to Jakeem Grant for a touchdown. He had one pass intercepted by Justin Coleman, after a receiver tipped it.

▪ Other Friday notables: Receiver Kirk Merritt had a great catch over cornerback Trill Williams in the corner of the end zone, on a pass delivered by Brissett… Mike Gesicki also made a great catch, diving for a pass thrown by Tagovailoa…

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and safety Clayton Fejedelem batted down passes.. Alabama rookie tight end/H-back Carl Tucker dropped a pass… Rookie tight end Hunter Long caught a pass after fumbling twice on Thursday… Christian Wilkins had two sacks… Cornerback Javaris Davis had a nifty pass breakup on a pass intended for Merritt.

PRACTICE OPENS

The Dolphin will begin opening training camp practices to the public on Saturday, but Saturday’s session is sold out. Admission is free, but fans must print out tickets on miamidolphins.com; fans who show up without a ticket will be turned away. Masks are not required.

Here’s my Friday piece on left tackle Austin Jackson and right tackle Liam Eichenberg.