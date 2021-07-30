Have Dolphins found long-term tackles? Where Jackson, Eichenberg stand and their thoughts

There’s a lot to like about the Miami Dolphins’ incumbent starting left tackle and the rookie who hopes to be their starting right tackle.

Though his rookie season was uneven, left tackle Austin Jackson was never overwhelmed. He comes across as diligent and studious. And he still has the proverbial high ceiling.

Liam Eichenberg, trying to become Miami’s starting right tackle, didn’t allow a sack in his final 2 1/2 years as Notre Dame’s left tackle, and Fighting Irish coaches rave about his work ethic, steadiness and demeanor.

But it will be awhile before anybody knows whether the Dolphins have found a pair of long-term bookend tackles. Answers certainly aren’t coming this week; players don’t start practicing in pads until Tuesday.

But here’s what we do know: Eichenberg has struggled at times through the first few days of camp. Among the rough patches: He committed a false start penalty and allowed Jaelan Phillips to burst past him for a sack of Tua Tagovailoa.

Reporters aren’t permitted by the Dolphins to identify what players are playing with the first team until the public can begin attending on Saturday, but this much is clear: Though the Dolphins would love Eichenberg to be their right tackle, he isn’t being gifted the job, which entails protecting the left-handed Tagovailoa’s blind side.

Jesse Davis and Jermaine Eluemunor are in the mix at right tackle, as well.

If Eichenberg fails to impress in preseason, the most likely option could be playing Solomon Kindley at left guard and Davis at right tackle. Robert Hunt - who ended last season as Miami’s right tackle — moved to right guard months ago.

But whether he admits it or not, there’s some pressure on Eichenberg to become a starter quickly. The Dolphins traded the 50th pick — and their third-round pick in 2022 — to move up eight spots to draft Eichenberg.

The rookie noted two adjustments: moving from left tackle to right tackle and the quality of competition.

“I played a little bit of right tackle at Notre Dame, but not as many games [as left],” he said. “You’ve got to flip stuff. I’m working on one thing at a time. It’s not new but it’s a new feel for me. I’m working on certain things with my hands, my feet, my balance.”

He also noticed that “everybody is strong” physically in the NFL on the lines of scrimmage. “There’s some strong dudes, which I knew. A little different when guys across the line are 330 [pounds]. Not every guy in college is that big. Guys’ arms are extremely long.”

He said he has a “good grasp” of the playbook, acknowledging “I’m not at Notre Dame anymore. There’s a lot going on. Got to sit down, learn it. It takes time.”

As for Jackson, he believes he’s a better player after studying most of his 848 rookie snaps.

“I watched a good amount, probably all of them, evaluate, see what I can do better,” he said. “It’s part of the process of preparing.”

What did he determine he must improve? “For offensive line, landmarks are crucial for many different things. Working on getting to a certain landmark, my feet are on the ground, studying tape enough to know what to expect of certain blitzes.”

Jackson didn’t merely study his own college tape.

“I watch a lot of left tackles, guys who are my body type comparison, Ronnie Stanley, Trent Williams, Taylor Lewan. There are also guys that are vetted in the league. Good to watch them, take from them, add to the toolbox.”

The Dolphins knew Jackson was a somewhat raw prospect coming out of Southern California, but he did enough to earn a starting job out of training camp in 2020 (in part because of unappealing alternatives) and never lost it.

Pro Football Focus rated him 78th of 83 qualifying tackles and 76th as a run blocker.

Runs behind left tackle (Jackson played in 13 games) averaged just 3.79 yards, which was 24th of 32 teams.

As a pass blocker, Jackson allowed four sacks in 13 starts — not an outrageous number for a rookie; 18 NFL tackles allowed more. Andrew Thomas, picked fourth overall by the Giants, yielded 10 sacks. Mekhi Becton, selected 11th by the Jets, permitted seven.

But Jackson also relinquished 40 quarterback pressures, which was ninth most and most among players who played as few snaps as he did. He started 12 games and miss three because of an ankle injury

His assessment of his play as a rookie?

“From talking to coaches, I did some things really well,” he said. “There were some things I could do better. My goal is to get to the point where it’s 100 percent better. Having a year experience under my belt is huge, especially when it comes to preparation.”

Jackson, selected 18th overall in 2020, and Eichenberg hope to anchor Miami’s line for years. “Everybody wants to get drafted,” Eichenberg said. “But for me, it’s about playing a long time.”