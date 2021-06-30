Feedback we’re hearing on Oladipo, Herro, Adebayo, Achiuwa and other Miami Heat matters

A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Wednesday:

▪ Though the surgeon who operated on impending unrestricted free agent guard Victor Oladipo’s quadriceps tendon told ESPN that he could be ready for basketball activity in November, we’re told the Heat does not believe he will be ready for NBA games by then.

The Oladipo camp is hopeful he could play in a game anywhere between mid-December and early February, but that will remain speculative until he gets on the court. And the Heat isn’t assuming anything.

If the Heat brings him back, it would likely be on a low-money deal, and only if Miami operates as an over-the-cap team instead of using cap space. It is unsure if the Heat will pursue him vigorously; Riley was noncommittal in his postseason news conference.

A player on the Heat said it was clear from the outset that Oladipo wasn’t fully healthy and was “limping” even before the injury. That player wondered whether dealing Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley was worth the risk.

There is one scenario in which Oladipo would be healthy enough to play next season but might not: If he and his representative don’t like the financial offers. If Oladipo is offered no more than, say, $5 million to play half a season, he might sit out the season, get healthy and seek a deal closer to his market value in July 2022.

▪ There was a broadcast report this past season that the Heat was concerned about Tyler Herro and whether he was spreading himself too thin with off-court endeavors, including the launching of his own cereal brand and his social life.

A team official emphasized that there is no concern with Herro in that regard, that he continued to put in the work even while enjoying the active social life typically afforded a young NBA star.

Herro is an expectant father and has often posted photos of himself with the baby’s mother on social media.

That official said there is nothing that seriously troubled the Heat about Herro’s private life or comportment, adding: Do you think Jimmy Butler would put up with Herro not working to improve his game?

“He’s a hard worker,” the person said, adding there are no attitude issues with him, either.

That said, he is logically the Heat’s best available trade asset, if you assume Butler and Bam Adebayo are off limits.

The risk with including Herro in any trade, of course, is that he makes a monumental third-year jump, which certainly cannot be ruled out.

If the Heat can get a high-level power rotation starter in a trade, Herro likely would be dangled. But for Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade? That would be a major shift in position from February, and (in our view), not advisable.

▪ Though his body of work in the G League is limited (14 games), there are people inside the Heat’s front office who are very bullish on Omer Yurtseven, believing he has the ability to develop into a skilled stretch big.

Yurtseven likely will play on the Heat’s summer league team unless Turkey wins one of 24 teams competing for four open Olympic spots.

▪ One concern with bringing back both Oladipo and Goran Dragic, as opposed to one of the two: You would then have two players who likely would not play in back-to-back games, at least some of them.

▪ Quick stuff: We’re told multiple players have been trying to get Adebayo — in recent months — to be more assertive, verbally and offensively. Adebayo is uniformly liked and respected and players would like to see him become “the guy” and a more vocal leader...

Two front-office officials with other teams said there’s still belief in the league about the upside of Precious Achiuwa, who had double-doubles in his four NBA starts.

What teams are waiting to determine is whether the Heat will feel comfortable playing him with Adebayo or ultimately make him available in a trade. Because neither has a proven NBA three-point game, Erik Spoelstra played Adebayo and Achiuwa just 13 minutes together last season.

▪ The Heat has three options with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus: Make a qualifying offer with intention of keeping them to battle for a roster spot; extend two-way contract offers or part ways. The Heat likes both, but decisions are pending. Both would be welcomed to play on the Heat’s summer league team. Vincent is expected to make the Nigerian national team that will play in the Olympics...

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn interviewed for the Washington Wizards’ head coaching job, according to hoopshype....

For those who have asked about Oklahoma City’s Kemba Walker, keep in mind that not only is he due $36 million and $37.8 million the next two seasons, but Boston was very concerned about his troublesome knee, as ESPN reported. And a group of Butler/Adebayo/Walker and Duncan Robinson — at say, $15 million — would cost $123 million in 2022-23, $7 million above the projected cap and just $17 million below the luxury tax line. That’s not viable.

A player such as Cleveland’s Colin Sexton would be far more appealing to the Heat in a trade not only because he’s much younger and ascending, but also because his low salary ($6.3 million next season) makes a trade easier, and he has a palatable $19 million cap number in 2022-23 if he’s not extended before next summer.

