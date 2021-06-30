Podcast: Examining the Xavien Howard situation, Dolphins roster and position battles

In the latest Dolphins In Depth podcast, Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson discuss the Xavien Howard situation and how the team can resolve the situation.

Also, we discuss the position battles at slot cornerback, edge rusher, right tackle, left guard and center.

We discuss Jaelan Phillips’ move from defensive end to linebacker.

And we break down how the Dolphins whittle their receiver room from 13 to perhaps 6. We examine the possibilities with Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr. and others.