A comment by Toronto guard Kyle Lowry that could impact the Miami Heat in free agency

If the Heat uses cap space this summer — and Miami could cobble together $22 million to $28 million — Toronto point guard and impending unrestricted free agent Kyle Lowry would rank very high on any list of logical potential targets.

The Heat loves Lowry and previously tried to acquire him before the trade deadline, while refusing to offer Tyler Herro in any such deal. (The Heat says Duncan Robinson also was not offered.)

But Lowry said something recently that raised questions about the likelihood of a Heat marriage.

In his postseason sessions with Raptors media, Lowry said: “I want more championships,” That’s always been the goal. Money comes with that, but championships are a big key in why I play this game.” That’s in line with the Heat’s philosophy.

But he also said this:

“Money talks, and years talk; let’s be real. … At the end of the day, I want to make sure my family is taken care of for generations.”

The money shouldn’t be an issue; the Heat could offer Lowry in the $25 million range and still be positioned to retain restricted free agents Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, who would have small 2021-22 cap numbers if they re-sign with the Heat and even smaller cap numbers if the Heat makes them unrestricted instead of restricted free agents, a move that would come with some risk.

But the years for Lowry? That’s a different story.

With a tantalizing free agent class potentially awaiting in 2022, it’s difficult to envision the Heat offering two or three years of guaranteed money to a 35-year-old point guard, a move that would require the Heat to execute sign-and-trades to acquire any of the top players who can opt for free agency in 14 months, presuming Jimmy Butler also is retained.

That potential 2022 free agent class includes James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard (who can instead become a free agent this summer if he chooses), Bradley Beal, Steph Curry, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine and Chris Paul. Most of those players have player options for 2022-23.

Butler also can become a free agent in 14 months if he doesn’t sign an extension for which he is eligible this offseason.

If the Heat commits big money to Robinson and Nunn this summer, a sign-and-trade likely would be needed anyway to lure any of those Class of 2022 free agents. But entirely because of Lowry’s age, it might be easier to trade Robinson if Miami needed to clear cap space in 14 months than it would be to trade Lowry if Lowry plays poorly next season.

Now, if Lowry is amenable to a two-year, $50 million deal with the second year at the Heat’s option, that could easily be justified. He’s still very good, as his statistics this season suggest: 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 39.6 percent three-point shooting.

But a guaranteed multiyear commitment to Lowry? That would further limit the Heat’s 2022 flexibility.

ARENA NAME CHANGE

The Heat announced that its arena will change names from AmericanAirlines Arena to FTX Arena on Friday. That means if the Heat should make NBA history and rally from an 0-3 deficit against Milwaukee to advance in the playoffs, it would play the second round in FTX Arena. Otherwise, the name change would take effect next season.

The Heat will remove arena signage in a two-day process beginning Sunday. The illustration of the plane on the roof of AA Arena will be removed at some point in the months ahead and be replaced with something that Heat says will be associated with FTX, which is a cryptocurrency exchange.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, asked why he started Goran Dragic ahead of Nunn in Game 3, said: “The idea was for a little more offensive organization. The Bucks have done a good job of taking us out of our normal comfort rhythm offense. We understand we all have to be better. We’re all disappointed how the series has gone so far.”

Did Nemanja Bjelica’s play in Game 3 (14 points in 18 minutes, 3 for 5 on threes) give Spoelstra something to think about with regard to playing him in Game 4? “Everyone is on the table,” Spoelstra said. “Everybody has to be.”

▪ Herro is shooting just 7 for 25 on three-pointers in the series, but he holds the third-longest streak in NBA history for consecutive playoff games with at least one three pointer to start a career. He’s at 24 games, behind Steph Curry’s 112 and Tim Hardaway’s 29.

Herro credited the Bucks for slowing the Heat’s offense, adding that Miami hasn’t had many open looks.

“There haven’t been many [open shots] and when there is, you [say to yourself], ‘you have to make it’ if it’s the first open shot,” Herro said. “Everyone is trying to get an open shot and it hasn’t been easy. They are doing a really good job of taking us out of our comfort zone.”

He cited how the Bucks are “taking us out of normal actions to generate looks we want, really making us uncomfortable. We can counter that by slowing down and taking our time and continuing to move the ball and work both ends and get guys to spots we’re comfortable with.”

▪ According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Bucks had internal discussions about trying to avoid the Heat in the first round by tanking their next-to-last game of the season but unanimously decided against it.

Lowe said that Bucks players reflected on how they rebounded from their 2018 first-round loss to Boston by beating the Celtics in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

The Bucks handily defeated the Heat in that May 15 game. Had Milwaukee lost to the Heat — which was playing without Jimmy Butler — Miami likely would have played the Hawks in the first round, presuming the Heat still beat the Pistons on May 16 in that scenario. And the Bucks would have played the Knicks in that scenario.

▪ Bucks starting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a serious tendon injury in his left foot.

▪ The Heat said it sold all 17,000 available tickets to Game 3. Herro said the “atmosphere was amazing. Great to have 17,000 fans cheering us.”

▪ When Robinson failed to hit a three-pointer in Game 3, it marked only the second time in 75 games this season that he didn’t make at least one.

▪ This week marked only the second time Heat has ever lost two consecutive games by at least 29 points each. It also happened Jan. 5-7, 1990, with losses to the Sonics (by 30) and the Lakers (by 39).

▪ The Bucks are just the third team in NBA history to win consecutive playoff games by 29 or more points, joining the 1986 Celtics (May 6 and 13) and 2001 Lakers (May 25 and 27).

▪ Per Justin Kubato, Jrue Holiday is just the second player in Bucks history to record at least 50 points and 30 assists through the first three games of a postseason, joining Oscar Robertson (1972). The Bucks have outscored the Heat by a team-high 88 points with Holiday on the floor.

▪ Brian Anderson and former Heat guard Jim Jackson call Game 4 for TNT from an Atlanta studio. Bally Sports Sun also has the game, with Eric Reid and John Crotty working inside AmericanAirlines Arena.

