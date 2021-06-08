Examining Marlins’ moves in three key areas, what they tried to do and their thinking

A slew of injuries have contributed mightily to this disappointing Marlins season, with Miami entering Tuesday at 25-34 and last in the National League East.

But there also have been some questionable personnel decisions along the way.

Examining three areas where the roster has underperformed, the alternatives the Marlins bypassed at those positions, and the organization’s rationale with some of those choices:

OUTFIELD

The acquisition of Starling Marte from Arizona last summer was a savvy move, but the Marlins’ two biggest signings of the past two offseasons — outfielders Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall — haven’t worked out as hoped.

Dickerson — given a two-year, $17.5 million contract in December 2019 — produced modest offensive numbers in 2020 (.258, 7 homers, 17 RBI) and had the lowest fielding percentage of all major league left fielders at .970.

This season, Dickerson is hitting .264 with just two homers and 12 RBI in 182 at-bats, which is the fewest RBI of any big-league left fielder with that many at-bats. In his defense, he has been dealing with a serious family health issue for a second consecutive season.

Duvall — signed to a one-year, $5 million deal including a 2022 mutual option — has hit for power (nine homers, 33 RBI), but his .200 average is the fourth-lowest among 53 qualifying big-league outfielders, ahead of only Ian Happ, Jorge Soler and Jackie Bradley.

So what could the Marlins have done instead to fill the two spots alongside Marte?

Per sources, the Marlins — in early February — declined to trade versatile infielder Jon Berti to San Diego in a multi-player deal that would have sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Red Sox to the Marlins.

That was part of a proposed trade that had serious traction for a time last winter. But after the Marlins opted not to include Berti, Boston instead shipped Benintendi to Kansas City in a three-way deal with the Royals and Padres.

Benintendi has blossomed in Kansas City (.289, 6 homers, 29 RBI) and could be a mainstay with the Royals for years. Berti has declined considerably, dropping from .258 in 2020 to .175 this season. So that was a mistake by Miami.

The Marlins also erred by designating Harold Ramirez for assignment and keeping Lewis Brinson, who is hitting .222 and has a .192 average in 885 career plate appearances. Brinson was sent down to Triple A this week.

Ramirez — who hit .276 with 11 homers and 50 RBI for the Marlins in 2019 — missed all but three games last season due to injury and is now hitting .278 with three homers and 13 RBI in 97 at-bats for Cleveland, which claimed him off waivers in February.

In the Marlins’ defense, it’s not as if they passed up far better outfield options than Dickerson and Duvall in free agency the past two winters.

There weren’t many affordable players in this past year’s free agent outfield class beyond Duvall — a group including Hunter Renfroe (.263, 7, 24 RBI with Boston), Jake Marisnick (.281, 4, 15 with the Cubs) and Josh Reddick (.328 in 17 games for Arizona). But none of those alternatives likely would have made an appreciable difference with the Marlins’ won/loss record.

The Marlins must pay Duvall a $3 million buyout this winter if they decline to exercise his $7 million option for 2022. He’s unlikely to return if he doesn’t hit more consistently the rest of the way.

CATCHER

The Marlins, impressed by how Jorge Alfaro worked on his game this offseason, decided that they would stick with him to begin 2021 unless they could acquire the Cubs’ Willson Contreras by trade. They also inquired about catcher Yermin Mercedes, as we explained here; Mercedes has been a revelation for the White Sox.

The Marlins pursued a Contreras trade but Chicago asked for more quality prospects than the Marlins were willing to relinquish. Any deal likely would have included Alfaro, outfield prospect Peyton Burdick and pitching prospect Zach McCambley, among others.

Instead, the Cubs held onto Contreras and he’s hitting .244 with 9 homers and 24 RBI.

It’s not like the Marlins could have found a much better catcher in free agency last winter. The only quality free agent, Yadier Molina (.277, 7, 27), resigned with the Cardinals for one year and $9 million

Alfaro missed more than a month with a hamstring strain and is hitting .239 with two homers and eight RBI after batting .226 with three homers and 16 RBI last season. Over the past two seasons, he has thrown out six of 22 attempted base-stealers.

Arbitration-eligible this winter, Alfaro likely must play well the remainder of the season to return in 2022.

RELIEF PITCHING

The Marlins decided this winter that Anthony Bass - who had 15 career saves and 10 blown saves in nine seasons heading into year — was capable of being a full-time closer and gave him a deal that included $1 million in base salary this season and $3 million in 2022, with a $3 million team option in 2023 that would be replaced by a $1 million buyout if the Marlins decline that option.

The Marlins made several smart bullpen additions this past offseason, but Bass wasn’t among them. He lost his closer job less than two weeks into the season and has no saves, four blown saves and a 4.22 ERA.

Why did the Marlins sign Bass?

We hear they liked that he consistently threw strikes and didn’t give up a lot of impact hits with the Blue Jays. Those qualities have appeared in stretches in lower-leverage situations for the Marlins. But in high-pressure late inning situations, Bass hasn’t been able to duplicate that effectiveness.

At least Yimi Garcia has been generally competent — but far from perfect — as a closer (10 saves, three blown saves, 2.63 ERA).

In retrospect, the Marlins should have signed Ian Kennedy (12 saves, 2.53 ERA with Texas after signing a minor-league deal) or Mark Melancon (19 saves, 0.66 ERA with Padres after signing a two-year, $7 million deal).

Two relievers that the Marlins opted not to keep after last season are pitching decently elsewhere: Brad Boxberger (2-1, 3.04 ERA, two saves for Milwaukee) and Ryne Stanek (3.86 ERA 33 strikeouts in 26 innings, one save for Houston).

The Marlins still make personnel decisions collaboratively, with a group including co-owner Derek Jeter, general manager Kim Ng, vice president of scouting and player development Gary Denbo, assistant general manager Dan Greenlee, director of player development Brian Chattin and baseball operations special assistant Adrian Lorenzo.

We hear Ng advocated the trade for reliever Dylan Floro, a move that has worked out.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Keep an eye on Pittsburgh’s Jacob Stallings as a potential Marlins catcher option this winter. He’s hitting .243 with four homers and 25 RBI in 144 at bats. He’s arbitration eligible this winter and the Pirates, in a major rebuild, could be willing to move him.

▪ With Miguel Rojas out with a dislocated left index finger, it’s iffy whether he will get the 308 plate appearances he needs to trigger his $5.5 million vesting option for 2022. If he doesn’t, the Marlins could strike a new deal with him or opt to move on. Rojas — who’s hitting .275 with three homers and 16 RBI — also could be a candidate to be dealt before the July 30 trade deadline.

Rojas was cleared on Tuesday to hit off a tee and take grounders.

▪ Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson who was diagnosed with a partial shoulder dislocation on May 25, recently went for a second opinion and that doctor confirmed the initial diagnosis.

Anderson continues his rehab in Miami (he’s doing range of motion activities), and for the moment appears to have avoided surgery that would sideline him for most of the remainder of the season. The initial timeline was four to six weeks, which could have Anderson back on the field by late June.

Please follow Barry Jackson at @flasportsbuzz and Craig Mish at @CraigMish.