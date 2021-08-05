Insight on the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive personnel from someone permitted at practice

Nobody outside the UM coaching staff had greater access to Hurricanes’ practices than radio analyst Don Bailey Jr.

On Thursday, Bailey sized up the Canes’ offense here.

In part 2 of a 2-part series, Bailey shares insights on the team’s defense, as we solicit opinion on the Canes entering the start of practice on Friday:

▪ At defensive tackle, Bailey said “the key to the whole position is Nesta Silvera. For Miami to be very good on defense, a lot has to do with how good a year Nesta has. He’s got to be able to take over that position and take over games and be very disruptive. This is the year for him to show it, to show how talented he is. My hope is he’s a high round draft pick.”

Bailey likes how Jon Ford is in better shape:

“I’m so glad he came back because he needed a fifth year. The first year he got to Miami, he needed to be a five-year guy. You see a more mature player. Physically, the strength and conditioning have really kicked in. He’s slimmer. He’s ripped up a little bit and he’s getting through practices and setting the pace. When he came in, he was not close to the condition he needed to be.

“Jordan Miller is getting better. He’s a big body that eats space and has gotten better and has gotten confidence in his conditioning.”

One of the surprises of the spring game was Miller starting ahead of Jared Harrison-Hunte. But Bailey said he doesn’t read anything into that.

“Harrison-Hunte showed us he’s good enough to compete. He was the leading sack guy at defensive tackle last season. It’s encouraging he’s a very good athlete, came from a basketball background.”

Bailey said five-star summer enrollee Leonard Taylor’s “pedigree gives him a chance to be something special.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Canes simply must be better against the run. Gashed by North Carolina, the Canes permitted 4.6 per carry, which was 81st in FCS last season.

▪ Defensive End: Though Deandre Johnson missed a large chunk of spring ball while in COVID protocol, Bailey said he’s “highly encouraged” with what he saw from the Tennessee transfer who had 4.5 sacks last season.

“Here’s a guy that played in a bunch of games in the Southeastern Conference. Played against outstanding opponents and high quality offensive linemen. He’s for sure going to help Miami. He gives you age and maturity. He came here to make a name for himself.”

Bailey thought Zach McCloud’s transition from linebacker to defensive end went well this offseason.

“Very impressed with what he did in the bowl game. You are never going to have a problem with him effort wise or energy wise or studying or being committed. Coach [Todd] Stroud quietly did a very good job with that defensive line. Those two ends had coaching last year. These guys have had good coaching.”

(Stroud is now UM’s senior football advisor.)

Of the young defensive linemen, Bailey was most impressed with Chantz Williams, particularly with his pass rush skills and “great energy. And Jahfari Harvey has improved every year he’s been here. He’s got a lot of speed and he’s athletic.”

But there’s a lot to prove with this group, beyond Johnson.

▪ At linebacker, Bailey acknowledges that “we’re still searching for the perfect combination.” (A different UM person called it a big concern.)

In the middle, he said Corey Flagg - who played just over 200 snaps last season - “looked very comfortable there. He understand his job and embraced the role. He’s around the ball a lot. That is the position’s job and to make sure your defense is in the right play call.”

Bailey sees a closely contested battle at middle linebacker with Flagg and Bradley Jennings Jr.

“For year one as a starter, he did the best he could do,” Bailey said of Jennings. “Is he Ray Lewis? No. Is he Shaq Quarterman? No.”

At weakside linebacker, Bailey likes what he saw from striker Keontra Smith, who was cross-training there in the spring and has now been shifted to that spot. He might be UM’s most effective linebacker in pass coverage but size (5-11, 205 pounds) is a concern.

“You go back to Jimmy Johnson and he really made a name for himself by moving guys around,” Bailey said. “You’ve got to constantly do that. If Keontra Smith looks like he can play that spot, you don’t get hung up by size and weight. If he fits in, he deserves a shot at that.”

Smith - between size and weight - is the smallest of the four primary players competing at weakside (Smith, Sam Brooks, Waymon Steed, Avery Huff).

Brooks, who missed spring ball with a toe injury and is iffy for the start of camp per Manny Diaz, “has got good speed and he produced” when healthy. “That whole position has been plagued with injuries. Huff had a pretty good camp.”

Brooks could be the front-runner if he ever gets healthy.

▪ At safety, Bailey sees what we all do: a good blend of veterans and ascending youth.

“That position is going to be a strength; it’s great that all three came back,” Bailey said of Bubba Bolden, Gurvan Hall and Amari Carter, with Carter recently shifted to striker.

“Them coming back tells you they all believe they can improve with another year of football. That shows maturity. Those three guys can all take another step.

“Bolden showed up in a bunch of games and didn’t [show up] in some games; a lot of that might have to do with the offense and what you’re playing.”

Bolden was impactful at times but also had a bloated 117 passer rating in his coverage area.

Carter will challenge Gilbert Frierson for snaps at striker.

“I like the way Carter plays the game; there was a time he would be a hero by the way he played the game,” Bailey said of his physicality that has led to four ejections for targeting. “You just can’t play it that way any more. He’s smart and dedicated.”

As for the other safeties, Brian Balom flashed last season and “Keshawn Washington can make a big hit. Kamren Kinchens wasn’t intimidated at all by being an early enrollee and got better in spring football. You can tell the young guys look like they [belong].”

Bailey is eager to see five-star freshman James Williams.

▪ At cornerback, Bailey said just watching Georgia transfer Tyrique Stevenson, “you can tell he went against great talent every day at practice [in Athens]. Every day, he seemed he doing something at practice [this past spring]. He’s built for this role. Big, strong kid and moves well. The fact he’s handling punts tells you about his speed.”

Bailey is eager to see 5-foot-10 Te’Cory Couch after a year in which he was among UM’s most-improved players: “You like his tenacity. He’s gutsy and plays bigger than he is. He’s everything you want someone at that position to be. Everyone wants 6-1 or 6-2, but that’s not always [important]. He’s very confident in himself.”

He seems best suited for the slot but handled himself well on the boundary last season, overtaking Al Blades Jr.

Last year’s starters, Blades Jr. and DJ Ivey, might be competing for one starting job when UM opens in nickel packages. Blades is back after dealing with COVID-19, a cardiac issue and a stress fracture.

“Both Blades and Ivey are competitors, have been starters, have contributed and they will make the position better.”

Bailey likes the competition and depth at corner, where UM has eight scholarship players after being down to five at one point last year. Marcus Clarke has a leg up for the fifth corner job.

Here’s part 1 of the series, with Bailey assessing the offense.

Here’s how local recruiting guru Larry Blustein assessed UM’s roster.