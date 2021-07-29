Longtime South Florida recruiting expert assesses Miami Hurricanes’ talent, roster

During the summer, we’re soliciting the thoughts about the Miami Hurricanes roster from evaluators and analysts who have studied these players.

Larry Blustein, the dean of South Florida recruiting analysts who watched many of these UM players in high school and the pros, offered his thoughts here on assorted issues:

▪ On quarterbacks beyond D’Eriq King and the difference between Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia: “This is the best quarterback room they’ve had since the groups and clusters of Steve Walsh and Craig Erickson where they had one [top] starter after another.

“When you look at the difference between Garcia and Van Dyke, from a knowledge of the game standpoint, Garcia is way ahead because his dad played it. He was in a football-intensive environment, father drumming stuff in him since he was young. I’m sure they sat in a living room. I’m sure they watched different formations.”

Van Dyke is studious but also spent time playing other sports in high school, including baseball.

“As far as physicality, maturity and knowledge of the offense, you have to give Van Dyke the nod. He’s accurate, has a really good arm. It’s tough to tell who the front-runner is in 2022. It [needs to play out].”

▪ Which running back is best suited to be the bell cow, 15-to-20-carry-a-game player that offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee wants?

“Cam has been here the longest; I would favor him slightly right now,” Blustein said. “They’re all going to play. Cam is a little more durable.”

Can Jaylon Knighton carry it 20 times a game? “I don’t think he can be that tackle-to-tackle guy [running it up the gut 20 times a game], but I’m not saying he can’t do it. He’s going to have to be able to catch the ball, too. Get Knighton in the flat and make him use his feet a little bit and spread defense that way.

“I lean toward Cam because he has those big games and tough yards. Don Chaney is going to be like that. Once he gets back, he’s going to have to run a bit different because the shoulder could be chronic. You can’t lose with any of those three backs [starting].”

Chaney said he’s ready to begin training camp on time on Aug. 6 after a spring shoulder injury.

Could summer freshmen enrollees Thad Franklin or Cody Brown crack the top two? Blustein would be surprised, though he likes both.

Franklin is “a big guy, 225 pounds. He’s a Big 10 type of guy. He ran 45 times in the state title game two years ago. He’s quick, hands out punishment and can pull away from you.”

▪ At tight end, Blustein said Will Mallory “should be a massive part of this offense. I would be disappointed if he didn’t have 60 to 65 catches. He’s a mismatch; a linebacker can’t cover him. And some of his greatest plays have been called back because someone went in motion or somebody did this or that.”

Blustein envisions freshman Elijah Arroyo and skilled blocker Dominic Mammarelli having roles as backups. “Arroyo played this style [of offense] in [a Texas high school]. Mammarelli can be a physical force.”

What about summer arrival Kahlil Brantley from Miami Northwestern? “Next year at this time, his role will be more defined as far as what position. He played a receiver role, tight end, H-back” in high school. “Mammarelli “can be a physical force.”

▪ Blustein notes that receiver Charleston Rambo “is getting reps he wasn’t going to get at Oklahoma. Mike Harley is playing for a draft slot next year. He’s got speed and he can be a lot like Philip Dorsett was coming out. Xavier Restrepo gets open; he can get you 15 to 20 yards on a safety or linebacker. Michael Redding is a really talented kid. Jeremiah Payton — we’ve been waiting for him.”

▪ Blustein said “the offensive line still a work in progress but it has come a long way from last year. Garin Justice has done a great job, a disciplined guy.”

Jalen Rivers is the likely starter at left guard, as Jakai Clark recovers from a spring car accident. Blustein likes that left side of the line with Zion Nelson and Rivers.

“Zion has gotten a lot more athletic,” Blustein said. “Jalen Rivers is a quick learner, got stronger.”

For now, Jarrid Williams and D.J. Scaife battle at right tackle, but down the road, Blustein sees Michael McLaughlin emerging. “He reminds of an Eric Winston.”

▪ At defensive end, Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson “is really good. But if teams see he’s the only one who’s functional, they will go one-on-one on the other side. Jahfari Harvey has to showcase his skills. He has the ability.”

▪ Blustein, who watched five-star prospect Leonard Taylor throughout his high school career, believes he can crack the rotation this season.

That means he likely would need to beat out one among Jared-Harrison Hunte, Jordan Miller or Elijah Roberts. Nesta Silvera and Jon Ford are the potential starters, though Harrison Hunte beat out Ford last season and could do so again.

“The way Leonard Taylor is, from Day 1 he is going to let it be known you’ve got a guy who could easily be at Alabama,” Blustein said. “He’s strong, physical, way too talented, way too gifted [not to be a factor at some point this season]. He doesn’t have to rely on other people to make his way better. He’s good enough to be a rotation player by the middle of the season.

“That’s the one position you looked at every major winning team, and they had a massive amount of talent at the defensive tackle spot. That’s where Miami is trying to be at — replace defensive tackles [with equally great ones] like Clemson has.”

▪ At linebacker, “I like Corey Flagg; he’s a gamer and knows everything about the defense and is always putting himself in the right position.

“Sam Brooks, if he can stay healthy, remember he has been a dominant athlete since he was 8 years old. He’s put on muscle. Avery Huff looks the part but hasn’t played a lot. It has been unfortunate for Waymon Steed with the [ACL] injuries. He had a good spring.”

▪ In the secondary, Blustein said new starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is a “big time hitter. He learned a lot of things from good coaches at Georgia. He is going to have a crazy year; they’re not going to make a living throwing on him.

“Te’Cory Couch is always around the ball and has good instincts. Remember, Oklahoma was on him early” and he opted for Miami. Al Blades and DJ Ivey are football savvy; they have to lead by example. They’ve been hurting with numbers at corner” but now they’ve gone from five to eight scholarship players at the position.

At safety - beyond the veteran combo of Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall - Blustein is eager to see how early enrollee Kamren Kinchens develops. “He had a really good spring, has always had a nose for the ball since he was 12. He’s a playmaker.”

Could five-star freshman safety James Williams challenge for playing time in 2021 even though he wasn’t enrolled in time for spring practice?

“He could challenge if they have a scrimmage and Manny says, ‘I’m going to run James at one safety spot and if he responds….’ If you’re running him only against 3s and 4s, you wouldn’t know.. He’s very athletic, long, covers a lot of ground at 6-5.”

Blustein sees Williams being able to add something as an occasional blitzer as a freshman, among other ways.