Butler and Embiid updates, and where Miami Heat stands in battle for fourth or fifth seeds

Heat wing Jimmy Butler, who missed the second half of Tuesday’s playoff-clinching win in Boston with a right eye contusion, has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s home game against Philadelphia.

Butler was poked in the eye during a collision with Celtics guard Marcus Smart while pursuing a loose ball in the final minute of the first half. Erik Spoelstra said Butler did not need to enter concussion protocol.

76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) also was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

The Heat remains fifth in the East after Atlanta’s comeback win against Washington on Wednesday; Miami is one-half game behind No 4 Atlanta (39-31), which owns the tiebreaker against the Heat by virtue of winning the season series.

The Heat and the No. 6 Knicks are both 38-31, but the Heat holds the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series against New York.

If the Hawks, Heat and Knicks finish with the same record, Atlanta would be the No. 4 seed (by virtue of winning the Southeast Division), the Heat the fifth seed and New York the sixth seed.

Atlanta closes with two seemingly easy games: home against Orlando on Thursday and home against Houston on Sunday. If the Hawks win those two, they will be the fourth seed and get homecourt advantage in the first round, meaning the Heat would open the playoffs on the road.

The Knicks play host to San Antonio on Thursday, Charlotte on Saturday and Boston on Sunday. After the 76ers game, Miami plays at Milwaukee on Saturday and at Detroit on Sunday.

Start times for all of the NBA’s weekend games have not been announced.

