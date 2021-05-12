Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo to have knee surgery, out for remainder of season

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4)looks on before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Miami, Fl. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Victor Oladipo will not play again this season.

The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that the recently acquired guard will undergo surgery in New York on Thursday to repair his quadriceps tendon in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season. He won’t play again this season, and the Heat said there is no timetable for his return.

Oladipo ruptured that same tendon in his right knee in January 2019. Oladipo made his return a year later in January 2020, but did not play in both games of a back-to-back set this season and admitted shortly after his trade to the Heat that he was still working to strengthen his right leg more than a year after the surgery.

According to a source, the tendon was not ruptured this time, raising hope that his absence won’t be as long as the previous time he had a surgery on the same quad tendon.

Oladipo, who turned 29 on May 4, has been sidelined since limping off the court in the fourth quarter of the Heat’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on April 8.

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo played in just four games with the Heat before the injury. He averaged 12 points while shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 23.5 percent on threes, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in his limited time with the Heat this season.

“I’m not one to make excuses, so I don’t make any,” Oladipo said in early April when asked about the injury’s impact on his game. “But if you look at it, I had a lower extremity injury, so I wasn’t able to use my lower extremity for a long period of time. One leg is stronger than the other. I have some hypertrophy in one leg than the other. Working my way back and finding my balance is something I’m still continuing to work at.

“And I haven’t played a lot of basketball in two years. Coming back from injury, I played [19] games and then COVID hit. I couldn’t even use the gym; I was working out in my garage, I played in the bubble for eight games and four playoff games and then the [2020-21] season started right away.”

According to a source, Oladipo attempted to return this season but was not able to do so because the knee did not feel right. Last month, he told local broadcaster Andy Slater that he intended to play again this season. But after consulting with multiple doctors, Oladipo ultimately decided he needed the surgery, and the Heat agreed with the decision.

The Heat acquired Oladipo in a trade with the Houston Rockets at the NBA trade deadline on March 25. Miami traded guard Avery Bradley and center Kelly Olynyk to acquire Oladipo, and also agreed to a 2022 first-round pick swap with Houston.

The Rockets traded Oladipo after he rejected a two-year, $45 million contract extension.

Oladipo began the season with the Indiana Pacers, was dealt to the Rockets in January before he was eventually traded to the Heat in late March. He averaged 19.8 points while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent on threes, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 33 games (33 starts) this season.

Oladipo, who is earning $21 million this season on an expiring contract, will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. The Heat acquired his Bird Rights in the trade, allowing Miami to surpass the salary cap if it wants to re-sign him this offseason and operate as an over-the-cap team, instead of using what could be $22 million to $28 million in cap space.