Some educated speculation from NFL people on what the Miami Dolphins are planning

Some educated speculation from NFL people on what the Dolphins are planning in this week’s draft:

▪ ESPN’s Todd McShay — citing conversations with NFL general managers and coaches and other sources — said he believes the Atlanta Falcons are leaning toward UF tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4, which would remove from the board a player that the Dolphins have been targeting at No. 6.

“I’m getting a strong reading that the Falcons like… Pitts as the fourth selection,” McShay wrote. “He’d of course be a game-changer in that offense, and the organization believes he has a great chance to be a Hall of Fame-type of player.

“The wild card? Some are wondering whether team owner Arthur Blank might step in and decide this pick has to be a QB. Atlanta might not be drafting this high again for a while, and it’s a chance to potentially set the team up at the position for the next decade…. But again, the preference I’m hearing is Pitts. I also heard the Falcons are fielding calls regarding trading out and would consider moving down the board.”

McShay reiterated on ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Monday: “Now I’m hearing for Atlanta it’s going to be Kyle Pitts or they could move back for an offensive lineman.”

Regarding the Bengals’ pick, McShay initially said in an ESPN.com piece on Monday morning that “it sounds like [Oregon left tackle] Penei Sewell is the favorite here.” But after gathering more information, he said on ESPN TV a short time ago: “For so long, we heard it was Penei Sewell, but now I’m hearing more and more about [LSU receiver] Ja’Marr Chase.”

McShay said of Miami: “They want Kyle Pitts. If it’s not Pitts, it’s Ja’Marr Chase. If it’s not Chase, then it’s a tight battle between the Alabama wideouts.”

▪ Agent Drew Rosenhaus, on his weekly WSVN-Fox 7 segment Sunday night, sounded convinced Pitts will be the Dolphins’ pick if he’s available at No. 6.

“They would love to get Pitts,” Rosenhaus said of the Dolphins. “If he’s there, that’s who they’re taking. If Pitts isn’t there and Chase is, they’ll be happy as well. If those two guys are gone,... they would settle for DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Maybe Waddle ahead of Smith.”

Rosenhaus said a trade-down would be a possibility in that scenario.

Rosenhaus expects the Dolphins to select a pass rusher at No. 18. “I’m pretty sure they want a complement to Emmanuel Ogbah,” Rosenhaus said.

▪ Longtime draft analyst Tony Pauline of Profootballnetwork.com reported last week that Pitts likely would be Miami’s pick if he’s available at No. 6.

“Somebody said to me, somebody close to the organization, they said when push comes to shove, they don’t know if [Dolphins general manager] Chris Grier is going to draft a receiver that is under 170 pounds [Smith],” Pauline said. “So, if they move down — it’s a possibility — I think it’ll only be a few slots, and it will be whatever wide receiver is there. It could be Smith. It could be Waddle.”

▪ Longtime NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, now working for The Athletic, said “if Pitts and Chase are off the board, I believe Miami goes Waddle.”

▪ NBC’s Peter King, who bases his mock draft on what he believes will happen, has Atlanta taking Pitts, Cincinnati selecting Chase and Miami opting for Waddle.

“Nick Saban compares Waddle’s competitiveness to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, and that is music to the ears of feisty Brian Flores,” King wrote.

▪ King has Miami taking Phillips at No. 18 — again, based on what he believes they will do, not what they should do.

“A complicated case here,” King said. “Phillips once quit football after a spate of injuries at UCLA and transferred to Miami where he had a great 2020 season (23.5 sacks/tackles for loss). He loves music; some scouts think it’s his passion more than football. But his quickness and power around the edge have seduced some evaluators. ‘He’s the best defensive player in this draft,’ one GM told me.

“With Emmanuel Ogbah (coming off a nine-sack season at 27), Phillips could be the kind of difference-maker [Dolphins coach] Brian Flores needs on his defensive front. But there’s no guarantee with Phillips—if there was, he wouldn’t be on the board at 18.”

▪ At 18, SI.com’s Albert Breer speculates: “I’d bet Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might intrigue Brian Flores as a movable Patrick Chung-type of chess piece for his defense, as could Tulsa’s Zaven Collins as a strong linebacker fit.”

▪ All three of the top running backs — Alabama’s Najee Harris, North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Clemson’s Travis Etienne — believe the Dolphins have genuine interest in them, we’re told.

“Those three could all go in the later parts of Round 1 or early on Day 2, though NFL teams have those three RBs ranked in different ways,” McShay said. “Some have Etienne No. 1 at the position. Some are more interested in Harris’ game. And at least one team has Williams ahead of Harris, meaning Williams isn’t the de facto third guy.”

NFL people we’ve talked to believe it’s unlikely Miami would take a back at No. 18.

Pauline said: “Harris is still in the conversation. But, my sense from talking to people is it’s probably not going to be Harris at 18. What I was told… is look for the Dolphins to move towards a pass rusher at 18. If Kwity Paye is there, I think it’s a great fit for a Brian Flores type of player.

“We’ve talked about [Georgia edge player] Azeez Ojulari. I can’t get a feel for how much they do or don’t like [Tulsa linebacker] Zaven Collins. Obviously, Jaelan Phillips, would they take him at 18? I don’t know. But, what I’m hearing right now at 18, moving away from Harris, and moving towards a pass rusher.”

▪ Random stuff: Rosenhaus, on his WSVN segment, said the Dolphins are “very interested” in two of his Michigan clients: cornerback Ambry Thomas and receiver Nico Collins. The Dolphins “have spent a lot of time scouting those guys.” Thomas (6-0) had three interceptions in 2019 and didn’t play last season.. Collins (6-4) had 37 receptions for 729 yards (a 19.7 average) and seven touchdowns in 2019 and didn’t play last season...

I’ve heard Texas defensive tackle TQ Graham is a player who has drawn Dolphins interest as a potential Day 3 pick. The 6-4, 295-pounder has six sacks and 70 tackles in 34 games…

The Dolphins have interest in signing Vanderbilt 6-3, 246-pound outside linebacker Andre Mintze if he goes undrafted, Pauline said. He has 75 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 33 career games.

