What we’re hearing about Miami Dolphins’ plans for Pitts, Waddle and Smith 3 days out

Maybe hold off on those DeVonta Smith pre-order jerseys, Miami Dolphins fans.

Based on conversations we’ve had with a range of plugged in people over the past week, he appears to be the least likely of the NFL Draft’s top four playmakers to end up with the Dolphins.

Who is the most likely?

That, of course, all depends on what the teams ahead of them do.

But Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is at the top of the Dolphins’ wish list, club personnel have conveyed to associates, and the Dolphins would even be willing to trade up to get him.

They wouldn’t have to move very far.

Quarterbacks will go 1-2-3, with the Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence, the Jets expected to take Zach Wilson and, as NFL Network reported Monday, the 49ers deciding between Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

The #49ers’ focus at No. 3 appears to have narrowed to Mac Jones and Trey Lance, who has spoken to SF again since his second (Kyle Shanahan-influenced) pro day last week. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/f9mg931lCL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2021

Then the draft truly begins. There’s been very little reliable intel on what the Falcons plan at 4. Would they consider Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — or trade him to a team who covets him?

Would they take Pitts, who would give Matt Ryan a dynamic late-career target?

Or would they shock everyone and take LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase?

That’s been the least-discussed option, but one that cannot be discounted if they are truly shopping star wide receiver Julio Jones, as Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports reported Monday.

If a quarterback is the pick at 4, the Dolphins are guaranteed either Pitts or Chase at 6.

If Chase or Pitts is the pick at 4, the Dolphins will have to sweat out the Bengals — who are believed to be considering Chase and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell — at 5.

Which is why the Dolphins are considering moving up — perhaps swapping picks with the Falcons, perhaps with the Bengals — to make sure they’re not at the mercy of events beyond their control.

But if a trade doesn’t materialize, and Pitts and Chase are gone, expect the Dolphins to seriously listen to trade-down offers.

In that scenario, two of these three prospects would still be on the board when Miami goes on the clock: Fields, Jones and Lance.

Suddenly, the No. 6 pick would be a lot more valuable to other teams than it would be to the Dolphins.

The Panthers (who pick eighth) and Broncos (ninth) both want to upgrade at quarterback, and the Dolphins would be in a coveted spot.

They could trade down with Carolina or Denver and still likely get the next player on their board — and that player is likely Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

He’s faster and thicker than his college teammate DeVonta Smith, who some believe might fall out of the top 10 altogether.

“Thrilling, game-breaking talent who will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Waddle. “His whereabouts pre-snap and post-snap must be accounted for at all times. Despite his size, he’s a legitimate outside option, thanks to his ability to not only take the top off the defense, but also go up and win 50-50 throws. Waddle’s adept at working all three levels, so it will be tough for defenses to predict how offenses will utilize him, as he has the potential to post a higher catch volume in the right offense. Waddle can instantly upgrade a team’s scoring potential, whether it’s with the deep ball, the catch-and-run or as a return man.”